MURRAY – The case against a Murray woman who was indicted for allegedly falsely reporting an incident from a protest at the downtown Confederate memorial last summer was dismissed in Calloway District Court Tuesday.
In September 2020, a Calloway County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Linda Arakelyan of Murray. The indictment was for a Class A misdemeanor by direct submission, and a criminal summons was then issued for the defendant. According to the indictment, the grand jury charges that “on or about the 15th day of August 2020, in Calloway County, Kentucky, the above-named Defendant committed the offense of Falsely Reporting an Incident when she reported to law enforcement authorities that William Forrest had ‘slapped my hand’ knowing that this was false and did not occur, in violation of KRS 519.040.”
After the encounter occurred during a 24-hour protest of the Confederate monument on the court square, Arakelyan filed a complaint with the Murray Police Department against William “Sandy” Forrest of Murray. Arakelyan and other protesters told the Ledger & Times at the time that Forrest used a garden hose to spray the sidewalk chalk drawings they had made near the monument and eventually began spraying several protesters. The next day, Forrest confirmed to the newspaper that he had been spraying the sidewalk, but said he had not meant to spray any of the protesters.
Ernstberger said Wednesday that he had previously consulted with Forrest on what he wanted to happen after the indictment, and Forrest said he was willing to see the case dismissed if Arakelyan would state publicly that he had not put his hands on her.
“That offer’s been on the table since early on in the case, and she, I guess, just now decided to accept it,” Ernstberger said.
Arakelyan signed an “acknowledgement of error” document with the court in order for the case to be dismissed. It states that she “provides the following acknowledgment of an error in the Affidavit she provided to the Murray Police Department on August 15, 2020, to wit: in the Affidavit, the Defendant stated that ‘a man,’ later identified as Sandy Forrest, ‘slapped my hand.’ The Defendant’s vision was obstructed by water at the time of the incident. When the Defendant was being sprayed with a hose, she extended her hand to block the water with her head turned away from both the hose and Sandy Forrest.
“At this time, her hand came in contact with the hose nozzle, then Sandy Forrest’s arm, who then moved his arm. The physical contact with both the hose water and the hose nozzle was what the Defendant mistook for a slap. However, after review of surveillance and witness videos of the incident that occurred on August 15, 2020, the Defendant acknowledges that the statement was made in error. This incident was the only occurrence of physical contact between Sandy Forrest and the Defendant.
“Further, the Defendant acknowledges that the charge against her of falsely reporting an incident was the result of an indictment by a duly empaneled grand jury of Calloway County, Kentucky, and under Kentucky law, an indictment creates an inference of a finding of probable cause by the grand jury.”
The document cites Bazzell v. Illinois R. Co. (1924), Davidson v. Caster-Knott Dry Goods Co. Inc. (2006) and Conder v. Morrison (1938) as precedent.
Arakelyan’s attorney, Chris Hendricks, said he was pleased to see the charge against his client dropped.
“The whole issue was that in her affidavit after this incident occurred, she said that the gentleman slapped her hand,” Hendricks said. “The way I define a slap, when you watch the video, that did not occur. However, she was being sprayed in the face with water, she had put her hand up to try to block the water coming from the hose – and when I say sprayed in the face, (I mean) sprayed in the eyes, so she couldn’t see.”
Hendricks said that since his client couldn’t see at the time, she couldn’t have known whether Forrest slapped her hand or not if she felt contact being made. He said KRS 519.040 says a person can only be guilty of falsely reporting an incident if the person knowingly did so.
“The whole issue the whole time was whether she knowingly reported that event and knew that it was false at the time she made the statement,” Hendricks said. “I didn’t feel like there was any way she could have made that statement knowing that it was false at that time. But after reviewing the video and seeing that what she said occurred didn’t actually occur – a lot of things did occur, but not specifically a slap – she agreed to sign what we titled an ‘acknowledgement of error.’”
“I think that was a just result given the circumstances,” Ernstberger said. “She admitted that was her error and he didn’t do it (slap her hand), so we were fine going ahead and dismissing it. We didn’t want it to impact her long-term or anything like that.”
Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens dismissed the case with prejudice, which means this is the final judgment and is not subject to further action by the court.
Ernstberger confirmed to the Ledger & Times last August that MPD had requested a summons of Forrest for the charge of harassment with no physical contact. At that time, Ernstberger said he rejected the e-warrant against Forrest because the investigating officer had failed to articulate probable cause. He said he sent it back and left it up to the department whether or not to revise the e-warrant to continue pursuing the charge. After Ernstberger brought the case to the grand jury, the grand jury opted to indict Arakelyan instead of Forrest, returning no true bill against him.
