MURRAY – The Calloway County organization known as Check A Vet says it is doing what it can to spread awareness of the problem of veteran suicide, with the hope of preventing more deaths in the future.

Check A Vet President and CEO Michael Carmichael said he is originally from Montana – which, incidentally, has the highest rate of military veteran suicide – though he has lived in Calloway County for nearly a decade. He said Check A Vet aims to not only work with veterans to counsel them through possible suicidal ideation, but also to work with the public at large to get friends, family and community members to form and maintain meaningful relationships with the veterans in their lives. 