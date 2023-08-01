MURRAY – The Calloway County organization known as Check A Vet says it is doing what it can to spread awareness of the problem of veteran suicide, with the hope of preventing more deaths in the future.
Check A Vet President and CEO Michael Carmichael said he is originally from Montana – which, incidentally, has the highest rate of military veteran suicide – though he has lived in Calloway County for nearly a decade. He said Check A Vet aims to not only work with veterans to counsel them through possible suicidal ideation, but also to work with the public at large to get friends, family and community members to form and maintain meaningful relationships with the veterans in their lives.
Carmichael said one of the people who helped him get started was Check A Vet Vice President Christopher C. Miller, with whom he worked during his U.S. Army service and who served as former President Donald Trump’s acting secretary of defense from Nov. 9, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021. The organization was officially founded in July 2021 with the drafting of its articles of incorporation, Carmichael said.
“I had been working on this as an idea for about four years prior to that,” Carmichael said. “I tried to do it without really associating my name to it, and the reason why I wanted to do that was I never wanted it to be about me. I wanted people to have to look to see who ‘the man behind the curtain’ was, so to speak, because as I looked across the nonprofit landscape, I saw a lot of nonprofits become more about a person who's in charge of it than the mission itself. But I realized that wasn't really possible, so I jumped out in front, and the very first person I was able to muster was Trump’s last Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. It didn't hurt that, 20 years prior, he had been my boss, so I already had his cellphone number. I spent 18 years at 5th Special Forces Group, and he was one of my battalion commanders.”
Carmichael said that in his experience, veterans are good about checking in on each other, but there are many who don’t have that companionship and become isolated once they are out of the service. He said he can relate to that feeling, and Check A Vet wants to enlist the public’s help by making them more aware of just how widespread and large the problem of veteran suicide is. In fact, he said he sees suicide as not the problem itself, but merely a symptom of many other problems that can plague veterans.
“(Raising awareness) really needs to drive the next portion of our mission, and that's to call upon Americans to meaningfully and routinely be involved in their veterans’ lives, which really is our mission statement,” Carmichael said. “And that's what worked for me. When I got out, I (had) spent 26 years in the military, with 11 legit tours in combat. Not that there's anything wrong with truck drivers or cooks, but I was the exact opposite. I was alone and unafraid behind enemy lines, with a smile on my face. That's what I liked to do. So I went from that and my time in the (CIA) to literally putting a dent in my bed.
“What made a difference for me was that my neighbors had noticed that I was absent from that social circle. I was isolating myself (and was experiencing) loss of identity. The two narratives you hear are that you lose your identity and you lose your sense of purpose (once you enter civilian life). And in my opinion, those two things paled in comparison to the most important contributor, and that's the loss of team and the loss of camaraderie.”
Carmichael said another part of Check A Vet’s mission is to dispel myths about veteran suicide. For example, many people assume that non-combat veterans are less vulnerable to the risk of suicide than non-combat veterans, but that isn’t necessarily true.
“According to some studies, non-combat veterans are at slightly higher risk than combat veterans,” Carmichael said. “That's kind of weird (but I believe it comes from) regret. It’s like, ‘Hey, I did my part to do my service, but I never really got the chance to step forward and defend the nation on the battlefield.’”
Carmichael added that, in his opinion, National Guard members might have it worse than the average non-combat veteran because many of them don’t get the same reintegration training that combat veterans get to readjust to civilian life.
“The stories I hear from them are even worse than regular non-combat veterans because those that did go overseas, or those that saw action in something like a Hurricane Katrina or other state of emergency (saw) lots of war-like images, minus the battles,” Carmichael said. “The wake of tragedy that they're experiencing firsthand and helping with, they really didn't have the tools to process them – nor did they have the support on the outside because they don't get mental health insurance (or other support) like you do when you're in (the military) or when you retire.”
While Check A Vet’s mission is largely dependent on awareness, Carmichael said it is tough to emphasize the severity of the problem when it is so difficult to nail down exactly how many veteran suicides have occurred. He said that if you look at the 2020 numbers from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), there were more than 127,563 veteran suicides in the 19 years after the Al-Qaida terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. However, a 2021 study called Operation Deep Dive, overseen by the American Warrior Partnership, found that there had been more than 306,151 veteran suicides during that same period of time, Carmichael said.
Carmichael said Check A Vet has applied to the VA for a $600,000 grant, and he hopes to hear sometime in September whether or not it will be awarded. He said he wants to use that money to start support groups in Calloway, Trigg and Graves counties that would be modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous and Al Anon to work with both veterans and people wanting to help the veterans in their lives who are struggling. However, Carmichael said the AA and Al Anon models are only the jumping-off point, and Check A Vet is already getting help from several mental health experts at Murray State University to formulate its own unique program. If this proof of concept can be effectively demonstrated, he thinks the program could be expanded statewide.
“What we see as the key to preventing suicide across America … is a community-based approach to preventing suicide,” Carmichael said. “We think what that could look like is an AA-style meeting for veterans who are struggling with suicide. That base of support and that model has been around since the ‘30s, and people schedule their lives around their meetings. … But it's not acceptable to me to just copy the whole model and say, ‘We’re going to have 12 steps’ and all this stuff. No, that's why we have a team of Ph.D.s in mental health. This is their shot to inject the proof of concept that this thing will work, and once we build it here in Calloway, Trigg and Graves County, now, let's share it with the state of Kentucky.”
