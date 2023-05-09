MURRAY – After a long delay, the pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street is finally getting a facelift, with work expected to start next Monday, May 15.
An advisory from Murray State University said the project will impact both the existing bridge and a portion of Chestnut Street.
“It is anticipated that the bridge will close on May 15, while a portion of Chestnut Street between the Curris Center and the Collins Industry and Technology Center is expected to close beginning May 29,” the advisory said. “Both vehicular and pedestrian traffic should follow posted detour signage. Eastbound vehicular traffic should use 16th Street with Waldrop Drive being the last turn off cross street, while westbound vehicular traffic should use 12th Street with Gilbert Graves Drive being the last turn off cross street. Pending schedule changes, it is anticipated that the bridge and Chestnut Street will re-open by July 4.”
“This project has been in the works for a long time,” said Jason Youngblood, director of MSU Facilities Management. “We started talking about it pre-pandemic, and it was originally slated to be part of the 100-year celebration. It was going to have some markers on it that designated the 100-year celebration, but with the costs and everything else through that time, it just made it too difficult to be completed.”
Youngblood said a new concrete walking surface will replace the old brick pavers, and the project will also include new expansion joints, all-new hand railings and lighting across the bridge on the railings. Permanent lettering will replace the faded Murray State banner that is currently on the bridge.
“Instead of the banners being put up there on the railings, we’ll have letters that will be attached to the bridge that say ‘Murray State University,’ and they will be backlit, so they will light up at night,” Youngblood said. “We've got shields that will go on the railings in the center, very similar to what we have on the gates at 15th and Olive. Then on either end of the bridge, we're going to create brick columns with light posts on the top of the columns. It won’t be as big as what we have on other places on campus, like across from Cracker Barrel and entrances off of Main Street; it will be smaller versions of those brick columns.”
Youngblood added that a plaque on the bridge will commemorate Murray State’s 2022 centennial and include a list of a few milestones in the university's history. He said some of the ongoing construction was funded by a capital investment agreement the university made with SSC Services For Education when it finalized its contract for ground maintenance with the company in 2019.
“When SSC first started on campus, part of that contract had some investment from them, and part of that investment is helping to pay a portion of the bridge,” Youngblood said. “Some of that capital investment has also (paid for) some extra lighting upgrades (as well as) some student scholarships and various things like that. When we went out for competitive pricing for the outsourcing contract, some of our evaluation criteria included what they could bring to the university and what benefits they could have for our students, what they could do to help make improvements on campus.”
Pinnacle Inc. of Benton is the general contractor on the bridge project, as well as the Curris Center renovations that will continue throughout the summer.
“The Curris Center is probably the biggest project going on this summer, at least for an interior upgrade,” Youngblood said. “They’ll be working on the first floor and second floor, and both of the main entrances to the building will be under construction. On the second floor, with the main access going in toward the bookstore, all that area is going to get redone, and there will be a new storefront on the bookstore. There will be new flooring from that second floor entrance all the way around to the T Room. On the first floor, the entrance off of Chestnut will be under construction, with the new welcome center being created on the right-hand side as you go into the Curris Center.
“(The new flooring will continue in) that hallway all the way back to the Enrollment Management and Recruitment offices, which will tie into the new eSports area and all the other areas we've already renovated. It won't finish everything this summer, but it should get it a lot further along to where students coming back should see a significant change in the building in the fall.”
