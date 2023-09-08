US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-CHICAGO-MAN-2-MCT

Daniel Leyden, of Chicago (green jacket), is seen on footage from Jan. 6, 2021, leading a mob that assaulted police and broke through a barricade at the U.S. Capitol. Leyden pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

 U.S. District Court/TNS

(TNS) A Chicago man who prosecutors said played a key role in a violent mob that broke through a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

The 38-month sentence handed down Wednesday to Daniel Leyden in U.S. District Court in Washington was one of the stiffer terms given to the more than three dozen Illinoisans arrested so far in the Capitol attack.