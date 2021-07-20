Children’s author and Murray native to make appearance Friday

MURRAY – Children’s book author and Murray native Jason Woods returns to Murray for a performance and book signing at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the CFSB (Community Financial Services Bank) building on South 12th Street.
Woods is the author of the children’s book “Tinx Just Stinks And Charlie Doesn’t,” a story about a dragon whose gas smells like fresh-baked cookies and another dragon whose gas … well, doesn’t. The story has themes of anti-bullying, social-emotional awareness and kindness. Written in verse with rich, delightful illustrations by Megan Lawson, it is perfect for pre-K to 5th grade readers, Woods said.
“I’ve been delighted (and surprised) by the response to its creation,” Woods said. “It was funded on Kickstarter in 45 minutes in September (2019), and I’m now sharing it with the world through author events, an audiobook, and soon, printed copies.”
Woods had originally planned to have a reading and book signing before Christmas in 2019, but had to reschedule to the following. Once the COVID-19 pandemic came along, he had to postpone the event indefinitely, so he said he is very glad to finally be able to do it.
This event is ideal for parents and children, as well as grandparents and grandkids, and it is free to the public Woods said. CFSB’s south side banking center is at 414 S. 12th St. at the corner of Sycamore Street. More information about Woods can be found at www.mrjasonwoods.com.
