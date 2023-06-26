(TNS) China and Cuba are discussing building a joint military training facility, according to The Wall Street Journal, a report that comes after the White House earlier said Beijing has a spy base on the island about 90 miles from the United States.

The two countries were holding advanced talks about opening the facility in northern Cuba, the newspaper on Tuesday cited U.S. officials as saying, adding that it could pave the way for Beijing to station troops there permanently and expand espionage activities.

