MURRAY — It seems the year 2020 will not stop causing issues, even in 2021.
In a year that was known for a global pandemic that led to a myriad of problems in a different areas, there was an event that stayed largely off everyone’s radar. Overshadowed by the struggles of a crippled economy, as well as a divisive presidential election, there was a fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana that went largely unnoticed, until now.
That fire in August was at a plant run by BioLab Inc. in Westlake, Louisiana, and was caused by Hurricane Laura. The reason it is being noticed so much now is because that plant manufactured the bulk of the United States’ supply of chlorine tablets that are used for keeping the water inside swimming pools clean.
All Bud Byars has to do to know how big of problem this has become is look at the place where his supply of chlorine tablets is displayed at Steele & Allbritten in Murray. On Tuesday, it was bare, which he said has been the case many days so far in 2021.
“And I don’t know when we’ll get another shipment in,” said Byars, the dealership’s owner. “I’ve had at least two people today that have come in looking for some. I’ve been told that there’s a chance we might get a delivery later this week, but it’s not a sure thing.
“I’ve talked to our supplier who is down in Nashville (Tennessee) and I’ve even talked to someone who has a supplier up in New Jersey. It seems to be the same thing everywhere.”
The sought-after item is a chlorine tablet that measures about 3 inches in diameter and dissolves once it is dropped into pool water. Byars said these are not only used by pool owners but they are used when the new pools are first filled with water by the Steele & Allbritten personnel. Steele & Allbritten also handles pool maintenance for numerous customers in the Murray area.
Byars said these usually are sold in 25- to 50-pound containers that line a section at the front entrance of the store. Tuesday, the only thing displayed was a white piece of paper that gave the prices for 25-pound and 50-pound containers, respectively.
This is driving not only Steele & Allbritten, but other dealerships to try lengths ordinarily not approached.
“We actually went to Sam’s in Paducah last week with the intention of just buying every bit of their supply, but we found that another Paducah pool store had beat us to it. That’s what it’s become,” Byars said, adding that something else he said he has feared since this shortage began is starting to emerge. “Prices are going up and that’s one thing I had a feeling was going to happen. A 25-pound pale of chlorine tablets are about 50% more than they were this time last year.
“The other problem, though, is, along with that increase, (the tablets) are not available this year. Again, we’re not sure when our next shipment is coming in.”
Once shipments are received, Byars said they will have to be handled very carefully.
“We’re going to have to limit the number we can sell to a single person. I’m thinking it’s probably going to be one per person,” he said, adding that he is learning about this on the supplier’s end too. “I called someone last week and they said, ‘Well, I can only send you five (pallets),’ I said, ‘Great! We’ll take whatever you’ve got!’
“When we place an order, we usually get 10. Some weeks, I’d imagine it will be three. Supplies are just really low right now.”
Byars said his first concern is for the business’ regular customers, many of whom have been with Steele & Allbritten for several years. He said that is a matter of principle.
However, this shortage also means that expanding the client list becomes more difficult.
“All of this makes you wonder if we need to get into (the chlorine manufacturing business), if this is what’s going to happen when one plant has a problem,” Byars said. “It’s just really hard to operate right now.”
Byars said he has heard some of his customers pondering the idea of converting from chlorine as a cleaning agent to salt, but he cautions that is not as simple as changing chemicals. He said that process requires an average of between $1,200 to $1,500 because of equipment that is involved.
The good news, he said, is his business does have salt.
“We just got a new shipment of that,” he said. “I’m going to be bringing those out (to fill another empty area) here later. The thing is, you have to buy these in large quantities at a time because you’re going to be using a lot at a time.”
The chlorine tablets also have to be in high numbers because, depending on the situation, tablets have to be used frequently. He said the range on use is once every three days to perhaps once every day.
