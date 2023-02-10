MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to allow Sunday alcohol sales to begin two hours earlier than had previously been permitted, pushing the start time up to 11 a.m.

The council heard the first reading of the ordinance amendment at its last meeting on Jan. 26, but the council does not vote until the second reading of an ordinance. Ben Ballard, owner of Tap 216, told the council he and other restaurant owners who support the move were hopeful that the time change would increase overall sales, including food served with beverages, on Sundays. He said the owners of La Cocina Mexicana and Hop Hound Brew Pub were not able to attend the meeting, but were supportive as well. He said his restaurant only serves lunch Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so pushing the time up to 11 a.m. would allow them to serve alcohol on a consistent schedule each day. He said Hop Hound had just moved their location and were considering opening at 9 a.m. Sunday for brunch, so the change would help bring in customers.