MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 7-5 Thursday to allow Sunday alcohol sales to begin two hours earlier than had previously been permitted, pushing the start time up to 11 a.m.
The council heard the first reading of the ordinance amendment at its last meeting on Jan. 26, but the council does not vote until the second reading of an ordinance. Ben Ballard, owner of Tap 216, told the council he and other restaurant owners who support the move were hopeful that the time change would increase overall sales, including food served with beverages, on Sundays. He said the owners of La Cocina Mexicana and Hop Hound Brew Pub were not able to attend the meeting, but were supportive as well. He said his restaurant only serves lunch Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so pushing the time up to 11 a.m. would allow them to serve alcohol on a consistent schedule each day. He said Hop Hound had just moved their location and were considering opening at 9 a.m. Sunday for brunch, so the change would help bring in customers.
“You're probably not looking at thousands, but it could be hundreds of dollars of sales a week that would be added,” Ballard said. “What we’ve noticed is a lot of times, folks in the summertime, if they're going to the lake, they come in and maybe folks that are from out of town don't realize what time we serve compared to where they're from. So you'll see a lot of people come in between 11 and noon or 12:30, and they may not want to wait (until 1 o’clock). So they'll just say, ‘You know, this is fine, but by the time we get to the lake, there'll be serving there, so we'll just eat lunch there.’ So I don't think you always just miss out on your alcohol sales; you miss out on food sales that go along with it.”
Councilman Joe Darnall said that with Murray State University Athletics having recently switched to the Missouri Valley Conference, the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau expects more fans to come from farther away than was common when MSU was in the Ohio Valley Conference. Consequently, he said more people are likely to stay overnight and have lunch before they leave Murray, and he believes some people who want a drink with their lunch might decide to go ahead and leave town if they are told they have to wait until 1 p.m.
“If you're projecting that this change could add as much as a thousand dollars in sales to your Sunday, and there are at least 10 businesses that are that are interested in exploring this, we're talking about $10,000 a week,” Darnall said. “That’s half a million dollars a year in added revenue, so that's something that can't be sneezed at.”
After Ballard said he understands and does not judge those who might have a moral objection to the request, Councilman Johnny Bohannon said, “Mr. Ballard, I know it’s all about money and all the out-of-towers you’re talking about. You're not considering anything about the people who live in this city and people that are just getting out of church and coming to your restaurant sitting by people that are drinking. It's a bad temptation, and I encourage everybody to vote no on this.”
Councilwoman Linda Cherry said she felt the council had been misled when members were told about a decade ago that national chain restaurants like Olive Garden, Red Lobster or Outback Steakhouse were more likely to come to town if alcohol laws were loosened. She noted that had not happened, and added that the council was also once told restaurants wouldn’t be asking for Sunday sales in the future. Although she and several others voted against Sunday sales when it came before the council several years ago, it passed, and the council is once again being asked to loosen restrictions.
“I feel like we're just going down the wrong road for a city like Murray,” Cherry said. “We want to keep Murray for the people of Murray.”
Darnall, Wesley Bolin, Rose Ross Elder, Bonnie Higginson, Monty McCuiston, Alice Rouse and Terry Strieter voted in favor of the ordinance change, while Cherry, Bohannon, Jeremy Bell, Danny Hudspeth and John Mark Roberts voted no.
For the mayor’s report at the top of the meeting, Mayor Bob Rogers asked Chief Water Plant Operator Paul Wood to speak to the council about the plant’s daily operations and concerns for the future. Wood said the plant was built in 1992 and has a capacity of 7 million gallons a day. He said the plant treats an average of 3.5 million gallons a day, though peak usage in the summer can get up to 5 million gallons. He said usage has steadily increased over the last five years, with July 2022 marking the highest monthly usage on record with 129 million gallons.
“If Murray continues to grow at this rate, we could reach max capacity within a decade, and as the mayor said (before the presentation) a large project may be needed to address this,” Wood said.
The plant is currently undergoing an electrical upgrade project, which started in September 2021. Wood said it was supposed to take eight months, but ongoing supply chain problems have delayed the completion of the project, which is now expected in August.
The council also voted to approve the reappointment of Mike Faihst to the Board of Zoning Adjustments for a term expiring Feb. 26, 2027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.