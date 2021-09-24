MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday approved a resolution regarding park governance and approved appointments to a temporary committee to oversee the transition to city ownership of the park system.
The resolution relates to the agreement recently approved by the council and the Calloway County Fiscal Court for the city to take control of what was previously known as Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation.
“This is a resolution which basically helps us transfer the ownership of the park, which we reached an agreement with the fiscal court on,” City Attorney Warren Hopkins explained. “… We will be in full control of the park and park system, and then we’re going to also authorize the mayor to establish a committee to manage the park.”
The council also approved the appointment of several members of what Mayor Bob Rogers called a “temporary park board,” or committee.
“We spent a lot of time the last couple of weeks discussing the park issue, and right now, the park’s going to continue running as it was before with its current staff, but I’m going to ask this temporary board to oversee that,” Rogers said.
Rogers appointed council members Linda Cherry and Rose Ross Elder, who had until recently been serving on the city-county park board, to the temporary committee. He also appointed council members Jeremy Bell, Monty McCuiston and Johnny Bohannon to join them, with Bohannon serving as chair. Rogers said Bohannon’s past experience writing specifications for bids as assistant superintendent for Calloway County Schools would serve the committee well.
“I anticipate in the next few weeks that we’ll be issuing bids for some projects and then that committee will be responsible for recommending to this (council) concerning the acceptance or rejection of the bids,” Rogers said. “So that is a temporary committee that will be working with our attorney to determine the permanent governance of the park in the next couple of months.”
In other business:
• Rogers said people have been asking him about Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but before setting them for the city, he wanted to wait until the Calloway County Health Department had issued its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for the occasion. He did say, though, that this year’s Trail of Treats event at Central Park would be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
• Councilman Burton Young said he is still very concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and he requested that the mayor invite the Health Department’s new director of public health and new director of nursing to come to the next council meeting on Oct. 14 to speak about how it is affecting local residents.
• The council had the first reading of a budget amendment for a Community Development Block Grant CARES (CDBG-CV) Act the council expects to receive for city residents financially affected by COVID-19. The grant is for $171,466 is intended for residents who have fallen behind on utility payments.
• The council passed the second reading of the tax rates for 2021-22, leaving them the same as the year before. The ad valorem rate on real property, tangible property and vehicles and watercraft will all be 32.46 cents per $100 of assessed value. For example, if someone owned a house worth $100,000, that person would pay $324.60 on that house to the city.
