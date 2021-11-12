MURRAY – In a short meeting Thursday night, the Murray City Council decided to extend the deadline for city residents to pay property taxes until the end of the year.
Tax bills for city residents were late getting out this year because the city’s software was incompatible with that of the Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office. That meant the City of Murray’s finance department was not able to load the bills into its system in order to accept payments. However, software programmers fixed the problem earlier this week, and the bills were mailed Wednesday.
Councilman Dan Miller moved that there be no penalty for late payments until after Dec. 31, and the council unanimously approved the motion.
The council also accepted a recommendation from the Public Works Committee to approve a bid for concrete. Committee Chair Danny Hudspeth said the city only received one bid, which came from Smyrna Ready Mix. He said 4000 PSI concrete was priced at $116 per cubic yard and Class M Highway grade was priced at $141 per cubic yard.
The council also accepted a recommendation from the Cemetery Committee to approve a bid to purchase five benches for the Murray City Cemetery.
“We discussed requests from different people who are interested in possibly (having) the Cemetery Committee purchasing some benches and placing them in key locations – more than likely around the mausoleum,” said Committee Chair Linda Cherry. “(It’s) two long ones and three short ones at a cost of $2,100 – that includes shipping – for the five benches. It’s going to take an 18-to-20-week lead time, and they’re coming from Delray Beach, Florida.”
Cherry said the Cemetery Committee was also considering merging with the Beautification Committee for “financial advantages.” Co-chair Alice Rouse said the committee is also planning to look at landscaping for the cemetery in the spring.
The council also approved a list of board appointments on the consent agenda. The appointments included:
• reappointment of Dr. S.G Carthell to the Human Rights Commission as chair for a three-year term expiring Dec. 10, 2024.
• reappointment of Bobby Martin to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term expiring Nov. 20, 2022.
• reappointments of both Bobby Futrell and Craig Fortenberry to the Murray-Calloway County Airport Board for three-year terms expiring Nov. 14, 2024.
• reappointment of Darren Yates to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Board for a three-year term expiring Dec. 3, 2024.
• reappointment of Dinesh Patel to the CVB Board for a three-year term expiring Nov. 24, 2024.
• reappointment of Peggy Munke to the Human Rights Commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 10, 2024.
• appointment of Cami Duffy to the Planning Commission for a four-year term expiring Nov. 14, 2025.
