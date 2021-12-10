MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted Thursday to accept a bid from local plumbing and electrical company Steele & Allbritten to renovate the three swimming pools at Central Park.
The bid came in at $894,600. After the city council and Calloway County Fiscal Court agreed in September for the city to take full control of the park system, several large donations were made by businesses and individuals to go toward renovating the pools, which have been closed since the fall of 2019. Mayor Bob Rogers said he was happy to see the project finally get off the ground, and Councilman Dan Miller led the rest of the council in a round of applause to thank Rogers for spearheading the effort.
“The bid is accepted, and I’m so happy to make that announcement; this has been in the works for so long,” Rogers said after the vote. “And I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that the money that has been raised locally will be spent locally by a company right here in Murray, Kentucky. That’s exciting for us, and we’re anxious for them to get started and they’re anxious to get started.”
Rogers said the specifications for the bid require that the pool be open by Memorial Day. In the Temporary Park Board Committee meeting prior to the full council meeting, Steele & Allbritten Vice President Justin Pounds said the three pool shells appear to be structurally stable, but one of the biggest problems is that the piping is old and deteriorating, having been installed in the mid-1970s. Another issue is that the pools needed a new liner.
“I believe this will be the fourth liner the pool has had,” Pounds said. “So it just kind of came to a head where it needed multiple large-dollar investment improvements, between the liner, equipment time and piping time. Getting back to the project, we have a company out of Florida coming in called Fibre Tech, and this is what they specialize in. They’ve been in business for (around 25 years), and they do a fiberglass process with an actual fiberglass woven mat and then spray in a fiberglass resin and then kind of notch that all back in the concrete so it seals.”
Pounds said the company expects to replace all the original piping and install LED lights, which he said should last at least 10-15 years. He said it would be important to get to work on the project as soon as possible to meet the Memorial Day deadline.
“We appreciate the opportunity and we’re going to do everything to meet the schedule and give you a first-class product, because this is our town too,” said Steele & Allbritten President Bud Byars.
Prior to the full council meeting the long-range planning committee met and discussed the possibility of changing the city ordinance that set the number of members on the city Council. Committee voted 4-1 to recommend to the council that the number be trimmed from 12 to 10. Committee members Rose Ross Elder, Pat Seiber, Danny Hudspeth and Monty McCuiston voted yes, while John Mark Roberts voted no. Elder, who chairs the committee, said in her report to the full council that the first reading of the ordinance amendment would take place at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 13 and discussion and the second reading would take place the next meeting after that, Jan. 27.
In other business:
• The council voted to accept recommendations from the Public Works Committee to accept a $33,454.36 bid for culvert replacements on Parklane Drive and a $31,398 bid for box culvert installation on South 11th Street, both from Siteworks LLC.
• The council voted to approve a Murray Fire Department application for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to replace aging equipment, including portable radios, mobile radios and repeaters. Assistant Chief Eric Phelps said the quote from Motorola Solutions was $243,898.58. It would require a 5% match from the city, which Phelps said is estimated to be around $15,000. The grant must be submitted by Dec. 17, and if approved, it would be awarded in May.
• Representatives from T-Mobile were on hand for the announcement of a $50,000 Hometown Grant awarded to the city. Murray Main Street Manager Deana Wright said the funds would pay for improvements to the downtown Imagination Alley and free public wi-fi on the court square.
• The council voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance in acting and adopting a supplement to the cities code of ordinances.
