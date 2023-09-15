MURRAY – The Murray City Council unanimously voted Thursday to keep this year’s tax rates the same as last year’s.
The council heard the first reading of the tax rate ordinance last month, and Thursday’s vote was the second and final reading. The rates for both real and tangible personal property will be 31.11 cents per $100 of assessed value. For example, if someone owned a home worth $100,000, they would pay $311.10 on that home.
Of the total, 1.65 cents is levied for the Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund, which Murray resident Clif Darnell asked about during the public hearing the council was required by statute to hold before the vote.
“There is a small percentage that goes to the retirement fund for the police and fire, and I believe those individuals retired in the early ‘80s, I believe I’ve been told,” Darnell said. “My question is simply, how long will that program continue on, and how long will that program be a part of the tax that we currently assess on property?”
“We have decided that as long as there are participants in that program, we will continue to tax that,” said Personnel and Finance Committee Chair Danny Hudspeth. “At some point in time, when participants are no longer in a program like that, that money that has been reserved will move over to the general fund of the city.”
Answering another question from Darnell, City Administrator Jim Osborne said the state took over the police pension fund around 1988. He added that only about six city retirees are currently in that police and fire pension program.
Murray Police Department Chief Sam Bierds provided an update on changes he had made to the department in the last six months after taking over the position from retired former Chief Jeff Liles. The department was reorganized, and patrol squads are now divided into a hybrid of 10-hour and 12-hour shifts on an 80-hour pay period, Bierds said. Captains have been moved off patrol into the roles of division commanders, which he said has been working well as he and Major/Assistant Chief John Cooper have assisted them during the day with making decisions. Bierds also talked about the department’s new uniforms and some equipment upgrades.
One of the department restructuring changes was to director of community outreach and assistant Alcohol Beverage Control administrator, which he said is a civilian position. He introduced the man who will fill that role, James Payne, whom Bierds said is a 22-year veteran of police work and has moved back to his original hometown of Murray after retiring from the police department in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bierds said Payne would be responsible for community and school relations and will plan and assist with the citizens police academy, as well as serving as a public information officer when needed and conducting educational programs on prevention of drug and alcohol use and violence.
“Thank you, Chief, Mayor, council men and women; I’m glad to be home,” Payne said. “I plan on taking the information that I’ve gathered from the Fort Wayne, Indiana Police Department and teaching our kids the dangers of drugs and alcohol and trying to rid this problem that we have – not necessarily here in our city, but we want to get ahead of the game. Our city and Fort Wayne, we’re starting to get ahead of it, but we’re going to get ahead of it in Murray before it even starts. There’s no place like Murray, Kentucky, and I tell people in Fort Wayne, Indiana all the time. … If there’s anything that I can do for anyone, please let me know.”
The council also passed a resolution authorizing an amendment to the agreement between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the city for a sidewalk project on North 12th Street.
