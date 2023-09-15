MURRAY – The Murray City Council unanimously voted Thursday to keep this year’s tax rates the same as last year’s.

The council heard the first reading of the tax rate ordinance last month, and Thursday’s vote was the second and final reading. The rates for both real and tangible personal property will be 31.11 cents per $100 of assessed value. For example, if someone owned a home worth $100,000, they would pay $311.10 on that home.

