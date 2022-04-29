MURRAY – The Murray City Council voted 9-1 Thursday to raise the mayor’s salary to $60,000 a year effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The last ordinance to implement a raise for the mayor’s position was passed in 1998 when it was set at $24,000, and cost-of-living adjustments have brought the salary to the current level of $38,146 a year, City Administrator Jim Osborne said. The salary adjustment was made official after the ordinance’s second reading. Burton Young voted no, while Alice Rouse, Dan Miller, Danny Hudspeth, Jeremy Bell, John Mark Roberts, Johnny Bohannon, Monty McCuiston, Pat Seiber and Wesley Bolin voted yes. Linda Cherry and Rose Ross Elder were absent.
Young said he was opposed to the increase because he did not think enough had been done to keep the entire council informed of the salary plans ahead of the ordinance’s first reading on April 14. He said he also felt the amount of the increase seemed arbitrary.
“I just don’t feel like we’ve laid down guidelines for future salary increases for the mayor,” Young said. “ Rather than pulling a number out of the air like we seem to have done, I feel like we should have had a little bit more orderly manner in future raises for the mayor.”
Rouse asked Osborne if he had compiled a list of mayors’ salaries in similarly-sized cities in western Kentucky. Osborne said he had contacted and spoken with someone at most of the cities, but he had to find some salaries in their published ordinances. Of the cities he looked at, he said Madisonville was the closest in size to Murray, with a population of 19,542 compared to Murray’s 17,307. The breakdown was as follows:
• Benton, population 4,500 – $30,000 a year
• Mayfield, population just under 10,000 – $46,727
• Princeton, population 6,270 – $42,500
• Hopkinsville, population of 31,180 – $75,000
• Madisonville, population 19,542 – $75,000
Bell said Mayor Bob Rogers had negotiated many things behind the scenes that has saved the city money, and the previous mayor, the late Jack Rose, had done the same, especially with the wastewater treatment plant project.
“I think if (Rose) had not been available on a full-time basis, then I think We would have been paying a whole lot higher,” Bell said.
Seiber, a retired teacher, said the last several mayors had been retired teachers or school administrators, and she thought one reason for that is that they have a reliable retirement system and are typically able to retire “while there’s still a little bit of life left in us if we choose to do that, and teachers typically like to give back to their community.” She said she believed Rogers had continued that tradition and that she didn’t believe the city could afford to pay him what he is actually worth.
“I don’t think people realize that this job does not come with benefits, Rouse said. “There’s no insurance, no retirement. We’ve been lucky the last few years, like Pat said, to have someone that is retired from the school system. What happens when we don’t have somebody that’s retired from the school system? I think the job has to have a salary that’s attractive enough to attract people to this job, because if we don’t, what are we going to have?”
In other business:
• The council approved a resolution to accept a $932,352 Clean Water Act grant. The grant comes from the Kentucky Cleaner Water Program and will be used for the Fourth Street water main relocation project. The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to amend the annual budget to include the grant.
• The council approved the appointment of Vishal Patel to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.
• Rogers updated the council on ongoing projects with the park system, saying that four light poles had been installed at the Bee Creek Soccer Complex and the remaining poles had been delivered. Rogers said work on the Central Park swimming pool was moving along, and Osborne said the administration is excited to finally have a reason to hire lifeguards soon.
• The council approved a resolution to declare approximately $5 million as lost revenue to accept American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
• The council heard the first reading to adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances, which Osborne said is done quarterly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.