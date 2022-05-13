MURRAY – The City of Murray Cemetery Committee will hire a Bowling Green artist to repaint the city cemetery’s south mausoleum mural.
The committee met before the full council meeting and then made a proposal to the council to allow the Cemetery Committee to approach the Beautification Committee to place shrubbery around the mausoleum. The council approved that request and also approved a request to talk to the Beautification Committee about the mural repainting. The council also approved an expenditure of $2,232.40 to pay for the mural.
Cemetery Committee Chair Linda Cherry was not present, so committee member Alice Rouse reported to the rest of the council. She said the local artist the committee had originally planned to hire was not available to paint the mural on the south mausoleum, so the committee wanted to instead hire Holly Beauchamp of Bowling Green for the job.
“It’s going to be the same painting that was there before of Jesus praying in the garden of Gethsemane,” Rouse said. “The artist is from Bowling Green, and she has done some of the painting on the flood wall in Paducah. The bid was less than previous bids had been.”
Beauchamp told the committee the painting cost would be $1,600, and her quote estimated the average stay in the area to cost $300 for three days. At 57 cents a mile and a one-way trip being 160 miles, she calculated her trip cost to be $182.40. She estimated materials, paint and supplies to cost around $150.
Beauchamp asked for one-third down to start and pay for the stay and materials. She said she would ask for the remainder when the job is finished.
In other business:
• The council passed a resolution to apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant that would cover unforeseen pandemic construction cost overruns for the new Fire Station 1.
• The council passed the second reading of a proposed budget amendment to recognize grant funds from the Clean Water Act for the Fourth Street water main relocation project. Last month, the council passed a resolution to accept the $932,352 Clean Water Act grant, which is coming from the Kentucky Cleaner Water Program.
• The council passed the second reading of an ordinance to adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances, which is done each quarter.
• The council voted to approve the contract for the Municipal Road Aid plan. The aid comes from the fuel tax each year and is allocated for local paving projects.
• The council approved the appointment of Cui Liu to the Murray Human Rights Commission.
