MURRAY – The City of Murray has announced changes to the trash pick-up schedule brought about by this week’s winter weather.
The city said on its Facebook page that sanitation services are scheduled to resume Thursday, Feb. 2.
“Extra garbage trucks will be running in Murray to get everything caught up by Saturday,” the post said. “For residential customers whose service day was either Tuesday or Wednesday, your carts will be serviced (Thursday). Thursday route will be collected on Friday. (Wednesday’s) recycling route will be collected on Friday, Feb. 3.”
For all commercial customers that were not serviced Tuesday or Wednesday, extra commercial trucks will also be running.
“The commercial dumpster trucks will be conducting a ‘clean sweep’ to get everything caught up,” the city said. “Please make sure any trash that will not fit within your dumpster is (set) to the side of the dumpster and not in front where it would block access to the dumpster. Once the dumpster has been initially emptied, the driver will refill the dumpster with the overage that has been set to the side and then empty the dumpster again to collect all the overage.”
