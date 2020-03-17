MURRAY — The City of Murray government has announced that all government facilities are closing at the end of business today in an attempt to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city said that this will remain in effect until further notice. These come after a directive from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that was issued today urging that all local government facilities be closed to the public.
The City of Murray said its closure goes into effect at 5 this afternoon. This will include all city facilities, except for the Murray Police Department headquarters.
The city also said that it will continue to offer services by phone, online at www.murrayky.gov and by utilizing drive-through mechanisms.
"The safety and security of our community is our number one priority: emergency services will continue to be provided," the city said in a news release. "The Murray Fire Department will be closed to members of the public and will be processing burn permits on-line only. Murray Water & Sewer and Murray Natural Gas facilities will also be closed to members of the public and will be conducting business by phone. The Murray Police Department will continue to respond to calls for service along with having the foyer open to members of the public. Visitors are asked to utilize the intercom system located in the foyer to communicate the type of service needed."
City Hall will be staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process utility payments, tax payments, and utility transactions from the drive through that is accessible from its entrance off Fifth Street. Customers may also make non-cash payments by utilizing the night drop that is located in the east lane of the drive through, by paying on-line at www.murrayky.gov, or by telephone payments.
City Sanitation services will continue to run as scheduled and the City of Murray Transfer Station will continue normal operations.
For business needs and inquiries:
• call 911 for police, fire, medical, and gas-related emergency calls
• call 270-753-1621 for non-emergency police related calls
• call 270-762-0320 for non-emergency fire related calls, such as burn permits or inspections
• call 270-762-0330 for utility billing questions or to schedule utility disconnects, transfers, or connects
• call 1-866-846-3594 for property tax telephone payments
• call 1-866-957-4195 for utility telephone payments
• call 270-762-0336 for utility inspection appointments and other utility related issues
• call 270-762-0380 for sanitation scheduling or questions
For any other services, such as building permits or other general inquiries, please call 270-762- 0330 between the hours of 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM or e-mail customerservice@murrayky.gov.
