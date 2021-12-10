MURRAY – T-Mobile announced this week that the City of Murray is one of the 25 small towns to win Hometown Grants this year.
A news release said the grants are meant to jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize the recipient towns and build upon what makes them unique. Murray’s $50,000 grant will go towards the beautification of downtown’s Imagination Alley and court square space, compete with art murals and free wi-fi access.
“Learning that Murray Main Street was selected to receive this T-Mobile Hometown Grant made my day,” said Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “Our Main Street Program has worked – and continues to work – so diligently to make the area impacted by the tragic fire and building collapse in 2014 such beautiful area that is utilized by so many. This grant will put the ‘finishing touches’ on the project. Partnering with T-Mobile on this project is exciting.”
Hometown Grants are part of the mobile carrier’s “massive commitment” to bring 5G to rural America, T-Mobile said. Over the next five years, the company plans to hire 7,500 new employees in small towns and rural communities and provide $25 million in grants for community development projects. T-Mobile announced the first batch of 25 T-Mobile Hometown Grants in September, when it also named Woodstock, Illinois, the first Hometown Techover winner and recipient of $3 million in technology upgrades to transform it into a national model for 5G speed and power for small towns everywhere.
“T-Mobile Hometown Grants is just one of the many initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America,” the company said. “More than just bringing wireless, T-Mobile wants to be part of the community and help small towns thrive.
An official check presentation occurred Thursday evening during the city council meeting at City Hall.
