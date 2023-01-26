MURRAY – A few months after completing utility relocation for the Murray Business Loop project, city administrators say they are waiting to hear from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on when the project can move to the next phase.

The City of Murray has been working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) over the last few years to secure funding for each phase of the Business Loop project, and the Murray City Council voted to accept a bid for utility relocation one year ago this week. The end goal for the project is to build a road that would bypass 12th Street by connecting U.S. 641 with Murray’s east side, and the plan is for the two-lane business loop to extend east from the Glendale Road and South Fourth Street intersection, cross the railroad tracks and continue north to the intersection of Industrial Road and KY 94 East. Sycamore Street Extended will cross the railroad tracks and connect into the business loop when the roadway is being constructed, said Marisa Stewart, projects manager for the City of Murray.