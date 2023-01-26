MURRAY – A few months after completing utility relocation for the Murray Business Loop project, city administrators say they are waiting to hear from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on when the project can move to the next phase.
The City of Murray has been working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) over the last few years to secure funding for each phase of the Business Loop project, and the Murray City Council voted to accept a bid for utility relocation one year ago this week. The end goal for the project is to build a road that would bypass 12th Street by connecting U.S. 641 with Murray’s east side, and the plan is for the two-lane business loop to extend east from the Glendale Road and South Fourth Street intersection, cross the railroad tracks and continue north to the intersection of Industrial Road and KY 94 East. Sycamore Street Extended will cross the railroad tracks and connect into the business loop when the roadway is being constructed, said Marisa Stewart, projects manager for the City of Murray.
Stewart said that around 2005, city officials began discussing a project that would move semi truck traffic away from the downtown area. In addition to alleviating congestion, the city wanted make conditions less risky for the older downtown businesses that could incur damage from constant traffic of large vehicles. Stewart said the planning process began with the design, which allowed the city to begin acquiring rights-of-way and utility easements. After the design work was complete, the city acquired 36 parcels for the right-of-way, along with the easements that went with them, she said.
The Murray City Council unanimously voted on Jan. 27, 2022, to accept a bid from Paducah-based Murtco Inc. to relocate gas, water and sewer utilities for the Murray Business Loop project. With a bid of $1,354,613.50, Murtco won the contract by a margin of around $290,000 over the other two bids. Stewart said the utility relocation was finished several months ago in four primary locations to prepare the area for future road construction.
“It went very smoothly,” Stewart said. “They ordered all the parts and materials, and then they installed in a few different locations. They (covered) KY 94 and Industrial Drive, and then they had some gas and water at Old Concord Road. They also had to relocate at Fourth and Glendale and had to work a little bit right past River Road by the railroads.”
Currently, Stewart said the city is in a bit of a holding pattern as it waits to hear more from KYTC on when the next round might be funded.
“(The state has) to get everything funded, and then they have to manage the projects,” Stewart said. “They'll have to basically do what we did with utility relocation – bid it out and get a contractor to start work on the roadway.”
Keith Todd, public information officer for KYTC District 1, said there currently are not any funds set aside specifically for the construction phase of the Business Loop project, so the cabinet will need to request more funding before the city can proceed.
Stewart said KYTC awarded the city $937,000 for the design and environmental services and $1.11 million for right-of-way acquisition. Since the city didn’t spend the entire amount allocated for right-of-way acquisition, some of that total was added to the $1.69 million the city received for utility relocation. Strand Associates was hired for the design of the route, and Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing helped with utility design, Stewart said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.