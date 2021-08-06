MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Citywide Sidewalk Sale Weekend this Friday, Aug. 6, through Saturday, Aug. 7. Local retailers will fill their sidewalks and open their doors to offer discounts on merchandise.
Hailey Anderson, director of membership development for the Chamber of Commerce, said the event encourages community members to shop local during this back-to-school season and to support their chamber members.
“Our retail members love to invest in the community,” Anderson said. “By choosing to shop local, you are helping to ensure that their business succeeds and that they are able to continue their efforts to give back as well.”
The chamber encourages community members to take part in the shopping experience at numerous boutiques and shops around the town. Local restaurants will be open to cater to hungry shoppers, as well as coffee shops and others offering treats.
For more information on the Citywide Sidewalk Sale Weekend, call the chamber at 270-753-5171 or view the membership list online at www.MyMurray.com.
