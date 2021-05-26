MURRAY – The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on every organization, but that might be especially true for civic clubs. These organizations rely on members gathering together, and many of the members are often a bit older, putting them more at risk for catching the virus.
Since coronavirus cases continue to decline in the U.S., Kentucky and Calloway County as more people become vaccinated, these groups are beginning to do more to give back to the community and engage in social interactions than they were able to do a few months ago.
Joetta Kelly, president of the Murray Woman’s Club, had an especially hard year. She and her husband, Jim, both caught the virus, and sadly, Jim did not survive.
“It’s been hard on a lot of people, but it was really hard on me,” Kelly said. “I was really sick and we still don’t know where we got it; we were careful. Then I was fine, but he got pneumonia and was better, but it came back. That’s been an adjustment for me. I love the Woman’s Club and I’m happy to be serving in this office, but it’s kind of sad for me too because we would go to different dinners that the different departments would have and (Jim’s not going to be there). So it’s different for me, not having him with me when everything is starting back. But he knew the Lord, he’s a Christian, and I know I’ll see him again some day.”
Kelly said the Woman’s Club didn’t have any general meetings last year, but the executive board met via Zoom. The club has 10 departments, and two or three of them either met with social distancing or through Zoom. Some departments did not meet at all over the last year, but are getting ready to do so again in the next few weeks, she said.
Kelly said last Thursday marked the first general meeting held since quarantine, and the club was finally able to install officers. Although the club did not have its traditional salad supper at that meeting, the women were still able to honor members who had died since the last time they had all been able to gather.
“Three ladies had died this past year, but two had died in the previous year, so we just did the memorial service for both years,” Kelly said. “So that was great, and a lot of the family members came. … The memorial service is a really important thing for us because for some people, their membership in the Woman’s Club is a big chunk of their life, so the families are all so appreciative when we have that.”
Kelly said it was also nice that the Woman’s Club Chorus was able to sing together for the first time in more than a year. She said anyone who has been fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask at future meetings, though some will still choose to continue doing that.
Carmen Garland, president of the Rotary Club of Murray, said some of the members were able to attend in-person meetings starting last July, but most of the members who participated did so through Zoom. Then after cases spiked in the fall, the club only held Zoom meetings from October 2020 through March 2021. With most of the membership being 65 or older, Garland said they wanted to be extremely careful. Starting in April, members were able to gather again.
Garland said Murray Banquet Center owner Ron “R.G.” Gladden made sure to serve box lunches and sealed drinks throughout the pandemic, and only four people were seated at each table when they were meeting in person. She said that although most Murray Rotarians are now vaccinated, she expected they would continue to offer Zoom as an option for people because so many members are now working from home. She said the club was able to purchase some cameras, wi-fi and sound equipment last year that made Zoom meetings easier to deal with. She said that as the club continues to work with a hybrid of meeting in person and through Zoom, it is also sometimes easier to book speakers since they can appear remotely.
As meetings have picked back up, Garland said the number of Rotarians attending in person has gradually increased. Even during the pandemic, programming has continued, she said.
“Between our club and our foundation, we have still been able to provide wi-fi assistance for families that were struggling to pay for wi-fi,” Garland said. “We’ve helped with (providing) anti-bacterial cleaning products, we’ve done our backpack program (which sends food home with kids who need it on the weekends), we have a program called the Apple Dumpling Project, which involves a story written about the basis of (Rotary Club International’s) Four Way Test. We’ve dropped the books off enclosed, rather than actually meeting the kids and going into the classrooms.”
Garland said the annual Rotary banquet will be June 22 at the Murray Country Club. She said about 25 or 30 Rotarians have been on leaves of absence for the last year, but the board has opened up invitations to them and is hoping some of them will attend and officially rejoin.
Murray Lions Club President Alli Robertson said it is hard to keep membership active when you can’t meet, but the pandemic also highlighted a lot of needs in the community with which the club was able to help.
“Lions Club at least has given us a chance to be more relevant and more active than we have been in a long time,” Robertson said. “Especially when everything was really shut down, it highlighted some of the food insecurity that our friends and neighbors and people you wouldn’t even think about in our community were facing. So we took on filling Blessing Boxes on a weekly basis, and that is something we have continued to do throughout the pandemic. That has been a wonderful opportunity to stay active and keep our membership engaged.”
Robertson said that while the club’s focus has traditionally been on eyesight programs, she learned at a conference last year that 40% of the Lions Club projects across the country focused on hunger during the pandemic.
“It allowed us to kind of expand our scope,” she said.
Robertson said the club held its first in-person meeting in April at the Arboretum at Murray State, and later held another well-attended indoor meeting with a meal. She said this has been helped by the fact that practically every member has been fully vaccinated. The club plans to have officer installation at the end of June, she said.
Bobby Hale, president of the Murray Kiwanis Club, said that although the pandemic stopped the club from working on projects, its members are planning to work with seventh-graders at Murray Middle School this fall. Hale said the club currently has nine members.
“Around the time Veterans Day comes around, we’re going to let (students) interview a veteran and write it up, and we’re going to have past and present teachers go over it and see what they think and pick out someone,” Hale said. “We’re planning on giving a $100 bill to the winner.”
Hale said he is also a member of the Murray Masonic Lodge # 105. He said the lodge had its traditional ham breakfast last month, and the turnout was much larger than expected.
If you are part of a civic club that was not included in this story, email editor@murrayledger.com to be included in a future story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.