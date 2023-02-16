MURRAY – The legacy of the late Dr. Robert McGaughey was honored Tuesday night as Louisville Courier-Journal political cartoonist Marc Murphy spoke at the inaugural McGaughey Lecture on Press Freedom and Responsibility.
The longtime Murray State University Department of Journalism and Mass Communications chair – known simply as “Doc” to his friends, colleagues and students – died in 2019, and the lecture series was established this year by the journalism department. Murphy spent Tuesday speaking to journalism students and answering their questions before sharing his views on the state of journalism with the public in Lovett Auditorium. It was the first major event held in the historic building since it underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Murphy is a former prosecutor and said he got into professional cartooning after he brought some of the work he had done in his spare time to the Courier-Journal to show its editors. That was in 2007.
Murphy spoke about his concerns over the health of newspapers and rural and community journalism in general. He said it was extremely worrisome to see so many cities across the country that used to have two or more newspapers be reduced to having none. He congratulated the Murray Ledger & Times for “bucking that trend,” but noted that the public is vulnerable to being taken advantage of by their local governments when communities lose their newspapers and there is no one to perform the all-important watchdog function of journalism. He said there is value in reporting on lifestyles, arts and entertainment, sports and human interest stories, but the absence of local government reporting is what is missed most when a town loses its newspaper.
“Strictly speaking, it's the examination and investigation of the men and women who govern us – whom we allow to govern us – that makes journalism essential to our democracy,” Murphy said. “One way to know this is to imagine, for instance, no more movie reviews. We'd be sad and we’d feel something was missing, but imagine, on the other hand, no more reporting about the legislature or the governor or the president. Their work could be conducted in secret. They already try to do that. Raise your hand if you’ve filed an open records request and got nothing in response, after months of waiting, except a completely redacted volume of blank paper. Sadly, you don't have to imagine the United States without a free press examining these governments. It's happening right now in local newsrooms across the state and nation.
“Congress will always get covered. The White House gets covered. But what happens in Washington is the tip of the iceberg. It's the icing on the cake. Your congress person’s vote on a particular issue – or their speech to an empty chamber so they can film a campaign ad – there's still plenty of members of the press to cover that. But that congressman comes from somewhere. That congressperson has obligations to people somewhere who aren't in the nation's capitol. They're back home, mostly in small towns and districts. Even more so, with state governments and city councils and school boards – MSNBC, CBS, New York Times, they're not covering that. That used to be up to several statewide agencies and smaller hometown newspapers. Those are disappearing.”
Special taxing districts are something that have a major impact on peoples’ lives, and Murphy said local newspapers are one of the only journalistic outlets likely to ever cover those. He cited an episode of the HBO comedy and news satire show “Last Week with John Oliver” that reported there are more than 41,000 special districts in the U.S.
“Kentucky has a lot of special districts – you might live in four of them and really have no idea that you do,” Murphy said. “These are agencies of local government that take tax dollars to do a very specific thing. Fire and waste management are an example, but they're set up for everything. When you include school districts, they're the most common form of government in the United States. Most of the time, you don’t even know they exist, but they spend – in the United States – over $100 billion of your tax dollars. That’s $16 billion a year more than the Russian government spends on its entire military. In Kentucky every year, $3 billion of your tax dollars are spent on special districts.”
Murphy said he loves his job because of how he can get to the heart of an issue through the use of images alone. He said he tries to use very few words in his cartoons so that he can make his point in as stark terms as possible. For example, he said that however one feels about abortion and last year’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, one of the most troubling facts brought to light by that decision is how little access women in rural Kentucky communities have to health care. He illustrated this fact in a cartoon that used the Cumberland Gap as a visual metaphor for the gap in rural women’s health care.
“Most rural counties in Kentucky don't have even one OBGYN,” he said. “I didn't know that myself; it's not (part of) my walking-around knowledge, and one of the greatest compliments I've received about my cartoons … is when people tell me that they’ve learned something from what I’ve drawn. There are articles written about this (subject), and these are the articles that I read in order to draw this cartoon, but we're busy … and I didn't know that most counties in Kentucky – big counties, and there’s 120 of them – only have one OBGYN. As a person who's presently living in Louisville, even though I grew up in Ashland, that was astounding to me. And if this cartoon informs six other people that that's the case, and one of those six people tell their legislator, then that's as much of an impact as I can hope to have.”
