Clarence Thomas’ billionaire friend did have business before Supreme Court

Harlan Crow, photographed in the library at his home on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Dallas.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/TNS

WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas said he was advised he didn’t have to disclose private jet flights and luxury vacations paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow because, although a close friend, Crow “did not have business before the court.”

But in at least one case, Crow did.