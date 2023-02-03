MURRAY –  Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said he hopes a lawsuit recently filed against the Kentucky Department of Corrections will eventually lead to the department increasing its contributions to county jails for the housing of state inmates.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the lawsuit against the state corrections department was filed on Jan. 20 in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties. The complaint claims that the state has unfairly burdened counties with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates, leaving counties with less money to spend on their own needs. The newspaper reported that as of Dec. 15, Kentucky’s jails held 21,362 people, with 9,488 of those being state inmates. That amounts to 44% of all inmates in county jails.