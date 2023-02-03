MURRAY – Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud said he hopes a lawsuit recently filed against the Kentucky Department of Corrections will eventually lead to the department increasing its contributions to county jails for the housing of state inmates.
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the lawsuit against the state corrections department was filed on Jan. 20 in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties. The complaint claims that the state has unfairly burdened counties with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates, leaving counties with less money to spend on their own needs. The newspaper reported that as of Dec. 15, Kentucky’s jails held 21,362 people, with 9,488 of those being state inmates. That amounts to 44% of all inmates in county jails.
The suit claims that the daily fees paid for state inmates serving their time in county jails – known as “per diem” payments – are “grossly inadequate,” and that jails are forces to house other types of state inmates with no state compensation at all. The suit does not ask the state to stop requiring the housing of state inmates, but asks that a judge order the Department of Corrections to sign contracts with county jails establishing financial terms for holding state inmates instead of making its own determination of what it will pay.
“I’m a member of the Kentucky Jailers Association, but I'm not on the executive board that makes those decisions,” Claud said of the lawsuit filing. “Currently, there are about 20 members that are on that board, and they've been kind of proposing this lawsuit for a few years now, so I guess it’s just finally come to a head and they’ve gone ahead and proceeded with it.”
While Claud said he and other jailers across Kentucky were pleased that the state finally increased the payments county jails receive for housing state inmates, it was the first per diem increase in about 15 years and he and other jailers don’t think it went nearly far enough.
“That was last year that they finally got that $4 increase,” Claud said. “It had been $31.34 a day since around 2007. Since they increased it by $4, it's currently $35.34 a day. When they did that increase, it was certainly welcomed and helpful, but I think it fell far short of what we actually needed. From 2007 to last year, the inflationary rate was considerably more than what $4 covered. I think it would have been much more appropriate if they had increased it by about $10, up to around $40 or something like that, as opposed to what they did.”
The Herald-Leader reports that the jailers’ lawsuit also complains that the state pays nothing for inmates who have been sentenced for state crimes and are waiting to be processed by the Department of Corrections and assigned to a prison. Those inmates are referred to as “controlled intake,” and the newspaper reported that almost 2,400 were being housed in jails across the state at local taxpayers’ expense as of Dec. 15. The Department of Corrections is required by state law to collect controlled intake inmates within 45 days of sentencing, but the lawsuit claims that the state regularly fails to meet that deadline.
“Even though it's a felony charge that they're being held on, an inmate is considered a county inmate up until the time that they're convicted and sentenced, and it's up to the county to provide all the expenses. Then at that time, they become a state inmate,” Claud said. “Last year in the legislature, there was a proposed bill that would have required the state to pay us from the time that someone is arrested and incarcerated in the county jail up until they're sentenced. If they were found not guilty, of course, then we wouldn't receive any kind of payment. But I think that bill died in committee, and that's just one of the areas that I think the Jailers Association is shooting for – trying to get some reimbursement for that time frame when someone's been held on state charges but the county doesn’t get anything.”
While it’s anyone’s guess at this point how the lawsuit will go, Claud said he hopes will affect at least some changes to the system.
“I hope it achieves something for the county jails as far as getting more pay,” Claud said. “The issue that they've cited in regard to not pulling in the state inmates upon conviction or being sentenced – the controlled intakes that they spoke of (in the complaint) – we here at the Calloway County Jail don’t have that much of an issue with that. At times, we do, but currently, we're not in too bad of a situation. I think today, I’ve got something like 19 controlled intakes that we're holding. That depends on (several factors). Some of them might have been here for quite a while, and others not so long since they’ve been sentenced.
“The Department of Corrections’ position is that they don't have the bed space available to pull them in, even though the statute requires them to within 45 days,” Claud said. “I think the legislature last year increased that to 90 days, but they're still not calling them in, sometimes even after 90 days, because they say they don't have bed space. Sometimes it creates issues; it just depends on the individual inmate. Some of them have more medical issues going on than others and some don't have as many problems.”
Another problem with the controlled intakes, Claud said, is that until they are classified as state inmates, they are not eligible to receive credits for participating in the jail’s evidence-based programs, which teach life skills to help them get jobs and improve their family and personal relationships, as well as their ability to make better, non-impulsive decisions. Controlled intakes are also not allowed on the jail’s work crew, which helps with various projects in the community.
“Since they haven’t been classified yet, it kind of impacts the inmates themselves,” Claud said. “It keeps them from moving forward and learning new skills and or being instructed so as to hopefully not recidivate in the future when they are released.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he supports the goals of the lawsuit and plans to ask the rest of the Calloway County Fiscal Court to endorse it by filing a friend of the court brief.
“As a county, we have to pick up so much of the cost from the jail,” Imes said. “We're charged by statute and the Constitution to do that, but it just seems so unfair that we’re holding state prisoners (without adequate funding). We probably don't have but (a few) people out there that have broken a city ordinance or county ordinance, so these are all state prisoners.”
Imes also complained that while the state will give convicted inmates credit for time served when they are sentenced, but the state does not reimburse the county for the expenses incurred while under the county jail’s care. Like I said, most people are arrested under a state statute, so it should be a state obligation all the way through. The county really shouldn't even be involved in the jail system.”
In a written statement, the Department of Corrections said either a 45-day or 90-day deadline for collecting controlled intake inmates cannot be met, the Herald-Leader reported.
“It is not physically possible, due to available bed space, limited staffing and COVID exposures, to meet this requirement,” Department of Corrections spokeswoman Katherine Williams said in a prepared statement. “Once an individual has been sentenced to serve their sentence at a state prison, the Department of Corrections must transfer the individual to the state assessment center for intake, booking and medical evaluation. DOC has approximately 2,000 inmates waiting to be transferred and the assessment center has 730 beds.”
