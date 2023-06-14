MURRAY – The Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources have announced a new partnership to advance invasive carp removal efforts in Kentucky waterways.

Both entities see promise in a pairing of the internationally accredited business college with the state agency whose mission is conserving, protecting and enhancing Kentucky’s fish and wildlife resources. The partnership is aimed at fostering development of entrepreneurship for the commercial and retail use of invasive carp that will result in the expansion of the processing industry in western Kentucky.