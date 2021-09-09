College reps meet with Murray High students at MSU Day

MURRAY – Juniors and seniors at Murray High School had the chance to gather in the gym for the first-ever MSU Day on Wednesday.
Different colleges within the university had tables set up in the gym so students could talk to the department and college heads, as well as students within those programs to get a feel of what a typical day would consist of. In the past, the university would come to talk to seniors about early enrollment and waive the application fee for students. This year, MHS Principal Tony Jarvis and his team suggested having a college fair to Murray State.
“If they (Murray State) are going to come here and try to get students to early enroll and start the process with the enrollment to Murray State, why wouldn’t we ask them to bring representatives from each of the colleges within the college to talk to the kids.” Jarvis said.
Ann Samons, junior and senior counselor for MHS, also was part of the team who came up with the idea.
“Sometimes the kids that grew up here do not realize the gem that we have right here across the street,” Samons said. “This lets our kids know everything that they have to offer because growing up here kids do not know everything about Murray State. They might think they do, but they do not.”
While most of the students have grown up around Murray and Murray State, they admitted that they did not fully know what all the university had to offer. An MHS junior, Bailey Derby, said the college fair had helped her learn more about what Murray State has to offer and the opportunities that are out there for her to consider. Another junior, Alyssa Daughrity, commented on how it was a unique experience and help put into focus what most days attending Murray State would be like.
A lot of the staff from Murray State are also from Murray or have lived here for many years and have kids that go to the high school. David Eaton, dean of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, has a son who is a senior at the high school, so he knows a lot of the kids because they grew up with his son. He said it was fun talking to and recruiting them for Murray Sate and that it was also fun to explain what the university has to offer. There is more to Murray State under the surface that the students do not know about, he said.
Jarvis also said the school hopes to continue having Murray State present college fairs in the future, and he believed Wednesday’s event had proven to be a success. Jarvis also went on to say that about 90% of the seniors have filled out an application for Murray State. This does not commit them to the university, but it does begin the process to enroll, he said.
