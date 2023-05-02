BUCHANAN, Tenn. – A replica of one of the ships that sailed on Christopher Columbus’s famous 1492 voyage to the Americas will be leaving Tennessee and heading to Grand Rivers this week.
Stephen Sanger is the captain aboard the Pinta, which was at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, Tennessee last weekend and will be at Green Turtle Bay in Grand Rivers starting Friday. The tours are run by Sanger Ships LLC, and Sanger said the ships were constructed to be as close to the real thing as any other replica in existence.
“Here today, we have a fairly accurate replica of the Pinta,” Sanger said. “It was actually constructed a little bit larger – about 15 feet longer, six feet wider than the original – but this is the only traveling replica of the Pinta in existence today. We do have a Nińa as well, but sadly, she was pretty heavily damaged in Hurricane Sally in September 2020 down in Pensacola (Florida), so she’s still undergoing repair. We’ll hopefully have her going in the late summer, early fall. Both of the ships we have were built down in Brazil by eighth-generation Portuguese shipwrights. It’s one of the only places in the world where they’re still using the same techniques they did it back to the 1400s when the originals were constructed.”
According to the Sanger Ships website, the Columbus Foundation was formed in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands to raise money to build replicas of the three ships used by Columbus. Unfortunately, there were no authentic pictures of the Pinta, Niña or the Santa Maria, and all of the so-called models, replicas or reproductions built in the past only represented the vision of the artist, architect, archaeologist or model ship builder that made them. The Columbus Foundation spent two years researching the ships, and during that time, it became evident that the money and time available would only allow for one ship to be completed before the 500th anniversary of the voyage in 1992. With this in mind, the Nińa was built at that time.
Sanger said that as the 500th anniversary was approaching, other organizations also built replicas of the ships, but the Columbus Foundation wanted them to be authentic as possible. This was especially true of the Nińa, which is an exact replica, unlike the Pinta, which was built a little larger to accommodate more people.
“She was constructed without the use of any electricity, using the exact same hand tools and methods that were used to build the originals back in the day,” Sanger said. “To be able to build the most authentic replica in existence really gives people a much better perspective of what it was like for this type of ship to be traveling the Atlantic all those years ago.
“These are Portuguese caravels, so these ships were typical trading vessels, mainly in the Mediterranean African coast. They were also used as predominant fishing vessels, as well as warships, during that time. They were built in Portugal back in the day, and the descendants (of those shipwrights continue to build ships). Portuguese (people) migrated to Brazil and South America shortly after Columbus brought these ships across the Atlantic Ocean.”
The Nińa was constructed in 1988, and Sanger said it took 20 men 32 months to build. In addition to its educational purpose, it was also featured in director Ridley Scott’s “1492: Conquest of Paradise.” That 1992 movie was filmed in Costa Rica, Sanger said.
“Then she joined tall ships events like the Parade of Sail in New York City,” Sanger said. “Then from there, we kind of got calls from different cities around the country, saying, ‘Oh, can you bring the ship here? Can you bring the ship there?’ And that’s kind of how the whole touring aspect started.”
Sanger has been with the tour for 12 years, and he said he loves traveling up and down the rivers on the ships, as well as making people of all ages feel as though they’re traveled back in time.
“I love the fact that I’m traveling around on the only traveling replicas of a Portuguese caravel that actually move around,” Sanger said. “There are other replicas in the world, but they’re mainly just stationary (and often a) floating museum in one location. But to be able to bring these ships to different cities and do a lot of traveling (is great). I meet a lot of different people and different cultures around the country, which makes it makes it really enticing.
“I also love being able to preserve history and to be able to give the opportunity (to experience history) especially for the school kids that we do tours with all around the country to come on board. It’s one thing to learn about it in the classroom, but it’s a whole different thing to be able to step on board, touch and feel, and it really gives you a much better perspective and appreciation for those 20 to 30 men that came across the ocean on these ships back in the 15th century.”
Sanger said it is always interesting to hear people’s reactions when they see the ships and compare the reality to what they imagined before the tour.
“A lot of people think the ships are going to be much larger than they are, and these ships are big for the time; we call them the space shuttles of the 15th century,” he said. “The Santa Maria was a different style of ship than this one. She was about 30 feet longer, the mast height was about 80 foot tall, but she was more of a cargo ship at the time. Columbus really favored the Portuguese caravel because they handled the open ocean much better.
“(The Nińa and Pinta) were a lot more maneuverable in tight spaces, especially cruising around the Caribbean on those four voyages over 12 years. There’s a lot of shallow areas, but you could go up rivers and estuaries with these ships, whereas the larger ships like the Santa Maria, she would need 12 feet of water to float and navigate around. The Nińa and the Pinta only need seven feet. That’s one reason we’re able to travel in the rivers. You don’t see any other tall ships being able to get into the rivers because the water’s not deep enough and the bridge heights are too low.”
Sunday was the Pinta’s last day for tours at Paris Landing, and Sanger said the ship will be departing Wednesday for Grand Rivers. It will open for tours at Green Turtle Bay starting Friday, May 5, and will remain there until Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14. Tours are available each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sanger Ships LLC is a nonprofit organization, and the maintenance of the ships is paid for through the admission fees, the website said. Sanger added that the tour is always looking for crew members, and to find out more, people may visit ninapinta.org.
