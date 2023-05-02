BUCHANAN, Tenn. – A replica of one of the ships that sailed on Christopher Columbus’s famous 1492 voyage to the Americas will be leaving Tennessee and heading to Grand Rivers this week.

Stephen Sanger is the captain aboard the Pinta, which was at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, Tennessee last weekend and will be at Green Turtle Bay in Grand Rivers starting Friday. The tours are run by Sanger Ships LLC, and Sanger said the ships were constructed to be as close to the real thing as any other replica in existence.

