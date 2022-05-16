WASHINGTON, DC – A month after filing legislation to strengthen and preserve the Land Between the Lakes (LBL) National Recreation Area, Congressman James Comer appeared before the congressional subcommittee in charge of public lands to tout the bill’s benefits.
A crown jewel of tourism in Western Kentucky, LBL is facing a series of challenges including deferred maintenance and understaffing. In response to these issues, Congressman Comer partnered with Senator Mitch McConnell to file the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act (H.R. 7399) which incorporates feedback from constituents and stakeholders.
The bill would authorize $8 million in annual, targeted investments for LBL to address recreation and maintenance needs, while making other improvements to transparency and access to burial plots for the families of former LBL residents.
In describing his legislation before the committee, Comer noted that H.R. 7399 would strengthen one of West Kentucky’s signature landmarks.
“Today, LBL is a treasured gem in my congressional district and throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. It has rich natural resources and offers opportunities for various recreation and environmental education experiences,” Congressman Comer said. “It is my hope that the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act will assist former residents of LBL, their families, and the surrounding communities with the comfort of knowing the federal government is accountable for the land they hold so near to their hearts, while providing the Forest Service with the resources to properly manage this unique National Recreation Area.”
Around two-thirds of the nation’s population lives within a six-hour drive of Land Between the Lakes, making it one of the most accessible National Recreation Areas in the United States. It encompasses 170,000 acres of forests and open lands and attracts over one and a half million visitors annually. In 1998, the Land Between the Lakes Protection Act was signed into law and transferred the management of LBL to the Forest Service.
