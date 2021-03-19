Comer to chamber members: Time to reopen economy

MURRAY – With in-person dining events still currently off the table due to COVID-19, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Congressman James Comer to a virtual Business@Breakfast event Thursday morning.
The Tompkinsville Republican has represented Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District since 2016, when he was elected to succeed Ed Whitfield after he decided not to run again. He is currently the ranking Republican member of the House Oversight Committee. During the Zoom meeting with chamber members, he spoke about several important issues facing the country, but began by talking about why he opposed the recently-passed American Rescue Plan.
The bill passed the House and Senate with zero Republican votes, which Comer noted was a contrast with last year’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. CARES was the first relief bill passed after the beginning of the pandemic and passed through a Democratic House and Republican Senate and a Republican president. Both legislative chambers and the executive branch are now headed by Democrats.
“The main focus in Washington over the last 30 days has certainly been the stimulus,” Comer said. “We passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill; it was a partisan stimulus bill. If you go back to the CARES Act a few months ago, that was a $4 trillion spending bill that was bipartisan. I supported that. That gave money to state and local governments, that created the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) that provided direct stimulus payments to American families making less than $100,000 a year.
“That was a lot of stimulus – $4 trillion. Now, as of the day we voted on the $1.9 trillion last week, there was still $1 trillion of the $4 trillion that was unspent. To put it another way, $4 trillion is so much money, the federal government can’t even spend it fast enough, if you can imagine that.”
With the unspent $1 trillion and the ARP now in effect, Comer said that meant $3 trillion would be “flooding” the economy, and he worried what the unintended consequences of that might be.
“There’s $3 trillion out there that’s fixing to hit,” he said. “It’s starting to hit now because people are starting to get their stimulus checks, but the big money will be when the state and local governments get their money and all the pork projects (roll out). We’re already seeing inflation. If you’ve gone to Lowe’s or Home Depot or your building supply store or you’ve gone to get gas or you’ve gone to the grocery store, your commodities are increasing. Interest rates are starting to increase, and they’re going to keep increasing.”
Comer said he didn’t think “printing additional money” was the best way to boost the economy and instead wanted to see more states ease coronavirus restrictions as a way to increase consumer spending.
“I think the best way to stimulate the economy is to reopen the economy,” he said. “I’ve been saying that for a long time. So hopefully with the vaccine and more people starting to get vaccinated, you’re going to start seeing more things reopen safely.”
Comer said he was friends with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was on the Oversight Committee when Comer first came to Washington, and he said he was a fan of DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic in his state. Florida has had far fewer restrictions during the last year than many states, including Kentucky.
“As a result, you’re seeing Florida’s economy booming,” Comer said. “They really never missed a beat, and I feel like a lot of the businesses in Kentucky have unfortunately had their hands tied behind their backs – in my opinion, unnecessarily. But certainly with the availability of the vaccine, there’s really no excuse not to get things back to normal. I’m fine with wearing a mask and social distancing and all that, but we’ve got to reopen our economy, and I think that’s a message that all the chambers should be beating the drum to all across the state right now.”
Comer said that since $1,400 payments are going to individuals whether he supported the bill or not, he at least hoped Kentuckians would use that money to “buy local” and not spend it on “televisions made in China.”
Comer said he was also not a fan of the fact that the government would be extending subsidies to unemployment insurance.
“I say that not because I’m hard-hearted,” he said. “I say that because every big employer in my district has been telling me over the last 12 months – really longer than that, but just during the pandemic – that they’re trying to hire more people and they can’t find workers. No industry has been hurt more than the restaurant industry, and now that regulations are being scaled back and people are being vaccinated, people are starting to go out and eat again. But they can’t get their workers to come back to work because the federal government is subsidizing the unemployment. That’s just not good policy, and I know a lot of business owners are frustrated with that.”
Although he obviously did not support the bill as a whole, Comer said he was glad to see more money for the PPP included in it because he thought that program had effectively helped struggling small businesses. He said language was also added to the bill to expand eligibility to help businesses that weren’t eligible for help during the first two rounds of the program. He encouraged any business owner having trouble accessing those funds to contact his office, and his staff would do what they could to assist them.
Comer also said that while he believed the ARP would be detrimental in the long term, he admitted that it would help state and local governments in the short term, so he hoped they would use that extra money wisely.
“In this $1.9 trillion bill that we passed last week, there was $350 billion for state and local government, and Calloway County, for example … my friend (Judge-Executive) Kenny Imes is fixing to have Christmas in April, I guess, because governments are going to get millions of dollars to spend pretty much any way they want. The City of Murray is also going to get a significant amount of money, and that can be spent on infrastructure. There’s a lot of money being printed, and hopefully these state and local governments are going to get some money that hopefully they can invest wisely. … We estimate that Calloway County is going to get $7.5 million.”
Discussing other issues, Comer said he would like to see the House vote on an infrastructure bill because he felt that if it were crafted the right way, it could definitely get bipartisan support. He said broadband infrastructure especially has bipartisan support, and the pandemic has shown just how badly some rural areas need help because of the difficulty many residents have had working from home or teaching their children with slow internet speeds.
Comer also spoke about his role as the top Republican in the Oversight Committee, saying it is his opinion that it is one of the most high-profile committees in Congress. He noted that his three immediate predecessors were Jason Chaffetz of Utah, Trey Gowdy of South Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio. All are nationally-known members of his party, and although Chaffetz and Gowdy have since left Congress, they are frequently seen on Fox News.
“You’ve got these three real high-profile, famous Republicans, and then I somehow fell into that a few months ago, so I’m getting started in that role,” he said. “The goal of the Oversight Committee should be to focus on trying to prevent waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement of tax dollars. And with all the federal spending that occurred over the past year, there’s no shortage of opportunities to identify waste, fraud and abuse in our tax dollars.”
At the beginning of Thursday’s session, Comer thanked local law enforcement for their quick response to the shooting that occurred near Murray State University’s campus on Tuesday morning. The apparent murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the alleged shooter and his girlfriend, as well as serious injuries to a juvenile, the Murray Police Department reported.
“I also want to express my sincere condolences to the family who lost loved ones in that terrible event, and hope that everyone knows that (our) thoughts and prayers are with the family and the community,” Comer said.
