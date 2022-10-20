MURRAY – The Calloway County Bicentennial Committee has been planning a Founders Day event to celebrate the county’s official 200th birthday for more than a year, and it is now only two weeks away.

Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and other committee members discussed what is in store for the Nov. 3 celebration – which recognizes the anniversary of the Kentucky General Assembly signing off on the county’s formation – during Wednesday’s monthly Fiscal Court meeting. Winchester said the committee had finalized the Founders Day activities, and save-the-date cards listing the schedule have been mailed to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members and elected officials in Calloway and surrounding counties.