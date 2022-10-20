MURRAY – The Calloway County Bicentennial Committee has been planning a Founders Day event to celebrate the county’s official 200th birthday for more than a year, and it is now only two weeks away.
Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and other committee members discussed what is in store for the Nov. 3 celebration – which recognizes the anniversary of the Kentucky General Assembly signing off on the county’s formation – during Wednesday’s monthly Fiscal Court meeting. Winchester said the committee had finalized the Founders Day activities, and save-the-date cards listing the schedule have been mailed to Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members and elected officials in Calloway and surrounding counties.
The celebration will kick off at 9 a.m. in Central Park at the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater and Performing Arts Pavilion. While Winchester said everyone is praying that it does not rain that day, the location will be moved to Murray State University’s Lovett Auditorium if it does. Gov. Andy Beshear has been invited, and though he has not confirmed, Winchester said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has confirmed she will be in attendance.
After the opening ceremonies and recognitions, a brief history of the county and remarks from officials, there will be a performance from four groups from both Murray Independent and Calloway schools, Winchester said. She said the Murray State ROTC will also be part of the ceremony.
The festivities will also include a special-called Fiscal Court meeting at the first log cabin courthouse – which is located in Central Park near the Bailey Pavilion – to pay tribute to the county’s founders, Winchester said.
At 11 a.m., the event will then move to Playhouse in the Park’s deck for the reveal of the county’s bicentennial book and a book signing, as well as lunch. Calloway County Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore said his in-laws from Owensboro, who are former restaurant owners, will be making 30 gallons of homemade chili and 12 gallons of homemade burgoo, as well as cornbread.
“We’re going to have a good country lunch that day, and we hope everyone can turn out and enjoy that,” Whitmore said.
During the meal, eight volunteers from Playhouse in the Park will be dressed as historically significant Calloway Countians, including Col. Richard Callaway himself, Winchester said. The actors will be roaming around and entertaining guests throughout the meal.
At 5 p.m. Murray State Town & Gown will host a community reception at Lovett Auditorium, Winchester said. She added that Jeremy McKeel of McKeel Video Productions and Murray State Digital Services will be shooting the entire day’s events, and Bobbie Smith Bryant – a Calloway County native who was commissioned to work on the bicentennial book – will incorporate that footage into a 20-30 minute documentary about the county’s history. Winchester said the documentary will be posted on the county’s website and will hopefully be utilized by the schools and library.
Winchester added that the Bicentennial Committee had applied to the Kentucky Historical Society Trust Fund for a $5,000-$7,000 grant to pay for the Founders Day events. At this point, the committee does not know if it will receive that grant or not.
Another part of the bicentennial celebration is coloring contest for local fourth-graders. Last Friday, Judge-Executive Kenny Imes accompanied Winchester and Bicentennial Committee members Randy and Jeanetta McCallon to both Calloway and Murray schools to distribute coloring books featuring black-and-white drawings of some of the county’s most recognizable buildings and landmarks.
“(Jeanetta is) an educator, so we wanted to make this bicentennial not only historic and be able to save that, but we wanted to be able to educate our students about it.”
Jeanetta said that after she had the idea of a coloring book, she reached out to some of her teacher friends, and they came to the consensus that fourth-graders would be the perfect age level to target for a coloring contest. She said Calloway County High School art teacher Shannon Boyd commissioned some of her Art III students to contribute artwork for the book. Those students were Cara Ahart, Jude Bazzell, Kyah Bigley, Mya Henneburger, Ellie Whisman and Olivia Williams, according to the coloring book’s acknowledgments page.
Teachers will choose the top 10 entries from their grade level, which will be collected at each school’s front office this Friday, Oct. 21. The winning entries will be displayed during Founders Day, and Winchester said it is a possibility that a book could later be printed to feature the winners.
Winchester said the coloring books were presented to fourth graders in the public schools, but the drawings from the book are also on the county’s bicentennial website at www.calloway2022.com/coloring-book.php, so children in home school or private school could still enter the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.