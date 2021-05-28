MURRAY — One of the crown jewels of Murray State University’s summertime learning program will make a triumphant return in a little more than a week.
Next Sunday, June 6, will mark the 20th year that the Commonwealth Honors Academy has brought rising high school seniors from throughout the region to Murray for three weeks of activities meant to increase leadership and academic skills, as well as provide a preview of the social side of the college experience. This comes after CHA was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 20th edition of this activity will also have a lot of attention focused on it. This will mark the first time for students other than those enrolled at Murray State to reside on the campus for a function since the pandemic struck.
“We have 85 this year. Usually, we have between 100 and 110, so I am every excited about that,” said Dr. Danielle Nielsen, who has been part of CHA the past 10 years and has the role of academic dean. “That’s about 85%, which is pretty good.
“When student applications were due on March 15, we all knew that we were still in a precarious place when it came to the pandemic. Vaccines were very slow in being marched out back then, so we didn’t know how many students and their families would feel comfortable coming to campus, or even applying to come to campus.”
Nielsen said one thing probably had the biggest role in the numbers not dropping even more — Murray State, somehow, managed to navigate the entire 2020-21 academic year without having to send students home because of a massive rise in COVID-19 campus. Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson has said on numerous occasions that the Murray campus was one of only a handful of campuses nationwide that managed to keep its students on site during the tumultuous fall semester and one of only two in Kentucky.
“I think it was really important that we managed to do that,” Nielsen said in regards to CHA. “I’m not sure we would’ve been able to have convinced families that it was safe to send their students here for the summer if we had not had students here on campus, as well as the preparedness that the university had set out. It was really nice to direct parents to our Racer Restart initiative that laid out all of the precautions we were taking so we could tell parents that we are working hard to make sure their students were safe.
“Having students on campus for both fall and spring was absolutely vital to making that happen.”
“This is one of the most outstanding on-campus residential programs which we offer to high-achieving high school students in our multi-state region,” Jackson said. “We are especially proud to offer this program in-person this summer after delaying the program last year. We know our students are excited to participate in this outstanding program.
“We are very pleased to celebrate the 20th year of our Commonwealth Honors Academy. During the past 20 years, over 1,700 students have benefited from CHA.”
While the pandemic seems to be in decline, Nielsen said precautions being taken ahead of next Sunday’s start of CHA are still quite intense.
“You have to be a little nervous about it, but we’re working hard with the precautions and, I’d say, if anything, we’re being a little more stringent than even the university and CDC are suggesting right now to make sure students are staying safe and healthy. We also want to make sure that our faculty and staff are safe and healthy,” she said. “But we are excited to show this community that we can bring students back on the campus and into our classrooms and that we can make it look as normal as possible as we come out of this pandemic.”
In other words, it is full speed ahead as the days draw nearer for not only an event that brings pride to the university, but also has proven quite valuable as a recruiting tool. Nielsen said CHA accounts for 45% of students who enroll at Murray State.
“So we get almost half and that’s absolutely great. These are the best students from their schools,” she said. “I mean, we’ve had students that have come to this that have gone on to places like Harvard and Emory (in Atlanta, Georgia), so when we can get them to come to Murray State, we’re very excited about that.”
While in Murray, the CHA students will earn six hours of college credit by taking honors classes. Subjects include solutions journalism, psychology, criminal justice, history, literature and more. Sprinkled into the mix are what Nielsen called “co-curricular” activities that feature guest speakers, as well as viewings of movies she said many of the students probably have not previously seen.
And, of course, while she said this is not a “camp,” there will be several occasions where the students break away from their academic routines to have some unadulterated fun, usually involving water-based activities.
“The whole experience does have that feeling of having students being away from their families, some for the first time, and it’s giving them a chance to grow a little bit,” Nielsen said, noting that along with Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee, one student of this year’s crop hails from a place not exactly familiar to this program. “We have one from Maryland, and I don’t know how. I’m going to be interested in talking to this student, though, because I’m not sure how he found out about us, but I am looking forward to meeting him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.