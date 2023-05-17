MURRAY – Dozens of community members paid their respects to the late Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash Tuesday in front of the monument dedicated to his memory.

Cash died on May 16, 2022, at the age of 44 when he was fatally shot by Gary Rowland, a suspect he had been interviewing at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as part of a drug investigation. Rowland had requested a smoke break for the second time that day, and once outside, he pulled a concealed 9mm pistol and fired.

Recommended for you