MURRAY – Dozens of community members paid their respects to the late Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash Tuesday in front of the monument dedicated to his memory.
Cash died on May 16, 2022, at the age of 44 when he was fatally shot by Gary Rowland, a suspect he had been interviewing at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office as part of a drug investigation. Rowland had requested a smoke break for the second time that day, and once outside, he pulled a concealed 9mm pistol and fired.
A monument honoring Cash’s service was dedicated in February on the lawn of the Calloway County Judicial Building, which was where the many mourners gathered Tuesday. Glendale Road Church of Christ Preaching Minister Steven Hunter, who serves as a reserve deputy for CCSO and spearheaded the fundraising for the monument, led the short ceremony. Hunter started by reading a tribute to police officers penned by the late radio legend Paul Harvey.
“What is a policeman made of? He, of all men, is once the most needed and the most unwanted,” Hunter read. “He’s a strangely nameless creature who is ‘sir’ to his face and ‘fuzz’ to his back. He must be such a diplomat that he can settle differences between individuals so that each will think he won. But if the policeman is neat, he’s conceited; if he’s careless, he’s a bum. If he’s pleasant, he’s flirting; if not, he’s a grouch.
“He must make an instant decision which would require months for a lawyer to make. But if he hurries, he’s careless; if he’s deliberate, he’s lazy. He must be first to an accident and infallible with his diagnosis. He must be able to start breathing, stop bleeding, tie splints and, above all, be sure the victim goes home without a limp. Or expect to be sued. The police officer must know every gun, draw on the run and hit where it doesn’t hurt. He must be able to whip two men twice his size and half his age without damaging his uniform and without being ‘brutal.’ If you hit him, he’s a coward. If he hits you, he’s a bully. A policeman must know everything and not tell. He must know where all the sin is and not partake.
“A policeman must, from a single strand of hair, be able to describe the crime, the weapon and the criminal and tell you where the criminal is hiding. But if he catches the criminal, he’s lucky; if he doesn’t, he’s a dunce. If he gets promoted, he has political pull; if he doesn’t, he’s a dullard. The policeman must chase a bum lead to a dead-end, stake out 10 nights to tag one witness who saw it happen but refused to remember. The policeman must be a minister, a social worker, a diplomat, a tough guy and a gentleman.
And, of course, he’d have to be genius – for he will have to feed a family on a policeman’s salary.”
Before talking about the awful events of May 16, 2022, Hunter compared the dedication of Cash and his fellow law enforcement officers to that of Spartan warriors.
“The ancient Spartans, when they would send their men to war, their mothers or their wives would say, ‘Come back with this shield or come back on it,’” Hunter said. “Their shields were as big as they were, and they could double as a stretcher – but you couldn't run with them. So if a Spartan made it back home and he didn't have his shield, he was a deserter, a coward, and that was not tolerated.
“A year ago today, Jody had finished his morning Bible study, and then he went and got coffee for (his wife) Michelle and met her and gave it to her, told her he loved her, kissed her goodbye, and through the events of the day, he was carried home on his shield. Jody – being a man of faith, as anyone can attest – he believed very much in God and Jesus. One of the last things that he said to me as I saw him – I was going out of the sheriff's office, he was coming in – I said, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ He said, ‘What do you know good?’ I said, ‘Man, I just know God's good.’
“Jody, he just laughed and said, ‘Amen!’ and we just kind of went on our ways. A man that lives by faith, I think if we were to empty ourselves of our emotions and see things the way that Jody might see them now, he would probably tell us just how wonderful the place is where he currently is. That doesn't take away the sting, though. It doesn't take away the grief, and I'm not trying to minimize that in any way, but it is to say that he has passed on the baton. His watch has ended.
“Now it's up to us to pick it up and go forward with it and do the best we can. He paid the ultimate price, and scripture says, ‘There's no greater love than a man that would lay down his life for his friends.’ He served this Commonwealth, he served this community and he gave that ultimate price. He loved and he served, so let us go forth loving as Jody did and serving as Jody did as well.”
