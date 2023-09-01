(TNS) Federal regulators cited two Kentucky companies for alleged violations in connection with the death of an equipment operator at a Pike County sandstone quarry.

The citations were against Mountain Aggregates, which owns and operates the Elkhorn Stone quarry, and Bizzack Construction, a Lexington company that is a contractor at the quarry, according to a report from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).

