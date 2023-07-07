Miami Fl. – (TNS) Two years after island-wide pro-democracy street protests erupted in Cuba, members of Florida’s congressional delegation will host a roundtable discussion on human rights and hear from leading Cuban activists Rose Maria Payá and Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat.

The roundtable will be held Monday morning in Hialeah Gardens at the Assault Brigade 2506 Museum and will include Republican Reps. Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart and Maria Elvira Salazar, chair of the House western hemisphere subcommittee. Democrats scheduled to attend include Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz.