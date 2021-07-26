CALVERT CITY – Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the death of a Paducah teenager Sunday at Kentucky Lake.
Conservation officers responded around 8:30 a.m. (CDT) after receiving a report of a potential drowning near the old beach area of Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. Witnesses called 9-1-1 after watching a young male wade into the water from the shore and not resurface. The victim was alone at the time, according to witnesses.
State park rangers along with the Marshall County Rescue Squad and Calvert City Police Department assisted Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation officers at the scene.
The body of the 17-year-old boy was located and recovered shortly after 9 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled Monday at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. The incident remains under investigation.
