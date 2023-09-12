US-NEWS-CALIF-CORONAVIRUS-MISINFORMATION-GET

Pills of Hydroxychloroquine sit on a tray at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20, 2020. 

 George Frey/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

(TNS) Tucked into a state Senate bill revising aspects of the Medical Board of California is a brief but unambiguous clause undoing a controversial law that was intended to curb "dissemination of misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19."

If the bill passes as expected this week, it will put an end to the saga of AB 2098, a well-intentioned, poorly worded and ultimately doomed effort to curb the most flagrant cases of COVID-related falsehoods by people wielding medical licenses.