Tony Miller watches the first and parts of the second course of his meal cook over the campfire on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Bourbon Barrel Cottages in Lawrenceburg, Ky.

 Olivia Anderson

(TNS) Tony Miller has the soul of a cowboy. The Benton native, 49, grew up camping, fishing and trail-blazing with his family, and for a time was even part of a group called the Kaintuck Muzzleloaders, re-enactors of the fur-trapping mountain men who contributed much to American folklore.

After a day of muzzle-loading and re-enacting, he enjoyed nothing more than retreating deep into the woods with his friends “with a lot of food and a lot of bourbon” and basically cooking for two days.