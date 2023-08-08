MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Monday detectives are making progress in the investigation of a weekend shooting that resulted in injuries to one juvenile, but it is unable to release names or charges quite yet.
According to a Sunday morning news release, MPD responded to the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. Officers located a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound, and the juvenile was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray State University Police Department, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
The only other information included in Sunday’s announcement was that the department had a person of interest in custody. MPD Major Andy Cooper said Monday that the person, has now been charged, and charges are also being filed for a juvenile. However, he said he could not say more at this time because it could potentially compromise the investigation and other charges and arrests that are likely forthcoming.
“We’ve actually filed charges on a person that we had in custody,” Cooper said Monday morning. “We're also still investigating, so we're not finished with charges yet. We also will be charging a juvenile through the Court Designated Workers office. I would suspect that we will have additional information within the next day or two, and will probably be able to release names and charges at that point.
“But right now, it’s still under investigation and we have more charges to issue. We don't want to prematurely put names out and let those individuals know. But yes, the person we had in custody (Sunday) has been charged, and then we will charge an additional juvenile and there's potential other charges for additional individuals that may be coming with the next day.”
Cooper said that if names and charges are not released Tuesday, that information would likely be released Wednesday.
As always, the MPD reminds the public that any person charged with a criminal offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray-Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
