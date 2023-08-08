MURRAY – The Murray Police Department said Monday detectives are making progress in the investigation of a weekend shooting that resulted in injuries to one juvenile, but it is unable to release names or charges quite yet.

According to a Sunday morning news release, MPD responded to the area of Sycamore Street near Lynnwood Court around 5:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a call of shots fired. Officers located a juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound, and the juvenile was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray State University Police Department, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. 