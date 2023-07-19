(TNS) Leaders of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday said they have been unable to identify any victim in their investigation of claims that at least one officer engaged in a sexual relationship with a migrant being housed at a West Side police facility, but said another allegation has surfaced at another CPD station.

Citing the public scrutiny around the allegations, COPA’s chief administrator, Andrea Kersten, held a rare press conference at the agency’s office in West Town Tuesday morning. Kersten told reporters that COPA has received a second allegation of sexual misconduct involving at least one still-unknown Chicago Police officer and a migrant, whose identity also wasn’t known as of Tuesday.

