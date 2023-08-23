WILLIAMSBURG — (TNS) A Corbin man was sentenced to a total 15 years in prison last week in what Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling called the first homicide conviction stemming from an overdose in Whitley County history.
Bruce Ashley Hudson, 47, was sentenced by Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou on August 9 to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter consecutive to five years each (concurrent) for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, first offense) and importing heroin.
Court records indicate Hudson moved the week prior to change his plea to guilty in connection to the August 14, 2022, death of Janet Ball.
Hudson was accused of selling the 55-year-old Williamsburg woman on the day prior "a lethal dose of heroin which was the the proximate cause of her death," according to the indictment which was returned two months ago by the Whitley County Grand Jury.
Sergeant Jonas Saunders of the Whitley County Sheriff's Office led the investigation.
"Fentanyl is a new and complex animal facing our community," Bowling stated in announcing the sentence. "This office remains committed to aggressively fighting those who deal fentanyl head on."
At press time, Hudson remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center but could be transferred to a state-operated facility within 45 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.