WILLIAMSBURG — (TNS) A Corbin man was sentenced to a total 15 years in prison last week in what Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling called the first homicide conviction stemming from an overdose in Whitley County history.

Bruce Ashley Hudson, 47, was sentenced by Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou on August 9 to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter consecutive to five years each (concurrent) for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, first offense) and importing heroin.