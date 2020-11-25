MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department reported one more death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday and 35 more newly confirmed cases.
In a news release, CCHD expressed its “deepest sympathies and condolences to the families,” and said the new total of coronavirus-related deaths is now 23.
All 35 new cases are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,616, with 1,356 cases recovered, 229 isolated at home and eight hospitalized. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports its latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 13.81% as of Nov. 19.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
