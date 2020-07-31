MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it received notification of one new confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) Friday.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 169, with 136 cases fully recovered, 28 isolated at home, two hospitalized, and three deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The deapartment's Facebook page also contains updated information.
