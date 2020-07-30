MURRAY – With 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported, Calloway County suffered its highest one-day increase Thursday.
The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 3:30 p.m. The patients are residents of Calloway County and the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 168. Of those, 131 cases are fully recovered, 32 isolated at home, two hospitalized and there have been three deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
“This is our largest case number in a single day, but we have been expecting an increase such as this,” said Kim Paschall, the health department’s director of nursing. “We also anticipate further escalation in COVID-19 cases to occur as we move into the fall and winter months. It is our hope that community members take this virus seriously and remain vigilant in wearing masks in public, performing good hand hygiene, staying home when sick and following the recommendations put forth by public health officials.”
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
