MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced late Thursday morning it had been notified of the county’s 11th death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” the department said. “Additional details will not be provided for privacy reasons. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
The health department also said it had received notification of seven new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of whom are residents of Calloway County, of on Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 813, with 671 cases recovered, 128 isolated at home, three hospitalized and 11 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 8.99% as of Oct. 11.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
