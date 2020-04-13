MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department reported the county’s 13th case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Calloway County Schools has announced that it will suspend food services until April 20 because an employee tested positive for the virus last week.
The health department said the newest patient is a resident of Calloway County, and as of early Sunday evening, the total number of confirmed cases for the county is now 13. That total includes four cases that have fully recovered, one patient who is hospitalized, seven who are currently isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said in a news release.
The department urged anyone who has questions or need additional help to go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The department also directed the public to its Facebook page for the latest information.
Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle announced in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that one of the district’s food service workers had tested positive for COVID-19. He said this would necessitate shutting down food preparation and distribution for this week.
“I was made aware last night, Thursday, April 9th, that a Calloway County food service employee had tested positive for COVID-19,” Settle said on the district’s Facebook page at 4:02 p.m. Friday. “This employee was last at work on Friday, April 3rd. Although I am certain that all recommended safety protocol was followed and that risk of transmission to students and staff was minimal, for the added protection of all employees and students I feel it necessary in the interest of public safety to temporarily suspend food service in Calloway County Schools for the week of April 13th-April 17th.”
Settle said the current plan is to resume meal distribution on Monday, April 20.
“We are fortunate that this past week has provided us with time away and next week will serve as the second week of a recommended 14 day quarantine period for those identified by the health department who were at the highest risk of exposure,” he wrote. “(In the coming week) our focus will be on cleaning our food preparation areas as an added safety precaution before food service resumes on April 20th. I regret having to make this decision, but I have been in consult with the local health department and feel that it is the right decision for the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
Settle said that any employees not contacted directly by the health department are expected to report to work today, April 13, unless previously told otherwise by their principal or supervisor.
“I understand the fears, questions, and anxiety that each positive case brings to us, which is why I am being proactive in this decision,” Settle said, “but I also remind everyone that as school district employees we are considered an essential service; just as are our health-care workers, first responders, grocery store workers, etc. I know that these are scary times, which is why we continue to take these additional safety precautions. I remind ALL currently working remotely that you are subject to recall at any time during this crisis if the need arises. We WILL see the other side of this together, but only by working together. Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate these difficult times. I will share updates and changes as I have them.”
