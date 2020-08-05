MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon it had received notification of 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest number ties last Saturday, Aug. 1, for the largest single-day increase Calloway County has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. The patients are all residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 210, with 159 cases fully recovered, 44 isolated at home, two hospitalized and five deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.