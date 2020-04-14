MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department said Tuesday evening it had received notification of three additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 17, with four cases fully recovered, 12 isolated at home and one death, the department said. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
The 14th case was announced Tuesday morning and the 13th case was announced Sunday morning.
“If you have questions or need additional help, go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381,” the department said. “Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.