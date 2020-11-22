MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced the community’s 18th death from COVID-19 on Saturday, one day after the county set a new record for a single day of new cases.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” CCHD said in a news release. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
On Friday, CCHD announced 55 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record for Calloway County. When the department announced the latest death on Saturday, it also said it had been notified of 22 new cases that day.
As of Sunday evening, CCHD said it had received notification of 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all whom are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 1,548, with 1,304 cases recovered, 212 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized and 18 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD has been periodically reporting the hospital’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 13.81% as of Nov. 19.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.