The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday morning it had received notification of its 18th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 18, with four cases fully recovered, 13 isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
"If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381," the department said. "Please see our Facebook page for the latest information."
