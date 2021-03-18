MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday it had received notification of two new cases of COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The case count is now at 3,395, with 3,330 recovered, 16 isolated at home, none hospitalized and 49 deaths. Additional details will not be released to protect their privacy, CCHD said.
CCHS said there is a new process for scheduling for the CFSB Center’s Regional Vaccination Site. Go to www.murraykyvaccine.org and schedule an appointment. If you have signed up online previously on the health department’s website and have not received your vaccination, you will need to go to the new link and book an appointment. If you have questions about the new scheduling process or do not have internet access, please call 270-762-1197.
The next Regional Vaccination Site will be Wednesday, March 24. There will be 1,100 slots for those individuals who are classified as Phase 1a, 1b, and 1c. See below for the criteria.
• 1A – Long term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
• 1B – Anyone age 70 or older, first responders, Kentucky K-12 school personnel, Kentucky child care workers
• 1C – Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 18* or older with CDC highest risk, C19 risk conditions, and all essential workers
