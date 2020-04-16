MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department announced the county’s 20th confirmed case of COVID-19 Thursday night.
The patient is a resident of Calloway County, the department said. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 20, with eight cases fully recovered, 11 isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
